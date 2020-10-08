Clean Sweep: Akerna Clients Win 100% of Iowa Medical Cannabis Dispensary Licenses

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider, and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), is thrilled to announce that two of its MJ Freeway consulting clients have been awarded the only two medical cannabis dispensary licenses in the state of Iowa.

The license winners were:

Iowa Cannabis Company East

Cannabis Patient Network

MJ Freeway's cannabis consulting team has 30+ years of combined experience in the cannabis industry. The team has completed applications in 17 different states and have won very competitive licenses in states like Arkansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and most recently Iowa.

With Arizona, Montana, Mississippi, New Jersey, Oregon, and South Dakota all having legalization measures on the ballot for this upcoming election in November, Akerna remains poised to assist clients in capitalizing on the opportunities these emerging states present.

"We are thrilled and humbled to have helped Iowa Cannabis Company East and Canna3bis Patient Network in winning their medical cannabis dispensary licenses," said Matthew Lawson-Baker, Director of Consulting, MJ Freeway. "Iowa is an incredibly competitive market, and the fact that our clients swept the state is a testament both to them and our incredibly talented and experienced consulting team."

