Clean Up With CARES ACT: SPENDING DEADLINE LOOMS

PathO 3 Gen Solutions' next-generation UVZone technology is a safety protocol available via Cares Act funding and has been adopted by municipalities such as Bergen County, NJ and Marion County, FL; food processors including Lone Star Dairy Products (TX); hospital systems such as AdventHealth (FL) and Twelve Clans Unity Hospital (NE) ; and senior living residences such as Solera Senior Living (CO) to address a common vector for disease: floors and shoes.

Floors are now deemed a source of spread , and as such, shoe disinfection should be a priority. Shoes track in visible dirt and invisible enemies like coronavirus, norovirus, MRSA, E. coli, C. diff, and more. Stopping germs and creating a perimeter of safety prior to pathogens being walked into indoor businesses and high-traffic public spaces is key.

Using a multi-patented combination of Ozone and UV-C light, UVZone is 110x more effective than UVC alone and prevents germs from being tracked indoors. Independent studies prove PathO 3 Gen's technology destroys up to 99.999% of pathogens on shoe soles, including Coronavirus, in 8-seconds. The UVZone was featured in the recent white paper from Crothall/Compass One 5 Pillars of Safety .

"I'm confident UVZone shoe sanitizing stations will help keep our most crucial facilities cleaner and safer, and Marion County staff and residents can feel confident we're doing everything we can to keep them safe and healthy." Jared Goodspeed, Director, Marion County Facilities Management

"These sanitising stations allow us to establish new protocols that proactively prevent infections to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients while they're in our care."

Debi Martoccio, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at AdventHealth Connerton

About PathO 3 Gen Solutions

PathO 3 Gen Solutions' sole mission is to save lives by creating cleaner and safer environments. The privately held Florida-based company holds multiple patents on their technology and equipment. The UVZone shoe sanitizing station is UL Certified and manufactured by an IS0 9001 facility in the U.S.A. www.patho3gen.com

About UVZone

The UVZone shoe disinfection technology is the first and only UL Certified, proactive disinfection equipment using a multi-patented combination of Ozone (O 3 ) and UVC. The patented technology is proven to be 110x more effective against deadly pathogens, and over 24x more effective at eliminating Human Coronavirus, than UVC alone. It eliminates up to 99.999% of the deadliest pathogens, including bacteria and fungi, and leaves zero (0) Coronavirus residue on footwear. The UVZone shoe sanitizing station is easy to use with any footwear and plugs into a standard outlet, with little disruption to daily operations.

