Clean View Auto Wash Announces Sale to Jax Kar Wash

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean View Auto Wash, a long-standing leader in the Metro-Detroit car wash industry, has announced its acquisition by Jax Kar Wash, Michigan's largest car wash operator, with 37 locations statewide and 45 across the Midwest. This acquisition represents a strategic alignment between two highly respected brands, ensuring sustained excellence and growth opportunities for Clean View's customers and the broader region.

Car Wash Advisory, a leading sell-side M&A advisor, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Clean View Auto Wash in this transaction. Clean View Auto Wash was represented by the legal team of Randall Denha of Denha & Associates PLLC of Birmingham, MI, and Andrew Ayar of Clark Hill. Jax Kar Wash was represented by the legal team of Honigman LLP.

Established in 2011 in Chesterfield, MI, Clean View Auto Wash has been a pioneer in providing "Clean. Fast. Friendly." service. The business, which started as a soft cloth carwash and foam company, has grown to operate five locations, with two additional locations set to open later this month and three more planned for early 2024. Known for its cutting-edge equipment, eco-friendly cleaning practices, and unmatched customer service, Clean View has become a beloved fixture in the community and one of the most trusted auto wash providers in the Metro-Detroit area.

The sale to Jax Kar Wash is a natural fit. Jax, backed by Michigan-based private equity firm TRP Capital, shares Clean View's commitment to quality and community. Clean View's loyal customers can expect the same high level of service, with the added benefit of Jax's signature hand towel drying service and access to full-service car washes at several of Jax's locations.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Chesterfield, Shelby Township, and surrounding communities for their support over the years," said Frank Toma, founder of Clean View Auto Wash. "This transition marks the next chapter in our business journey, and I have full confidence that Jax Kar Wash will continue to provide the clean, fast, and friendly service that our customers expect."

"Clean View Auto Wash aligns perfectly with Jax's strategy, providing a key opportunity to enhance their market presence in Michigan. This acquisition significantly fortifies Jax's competitive position, helping them cement their leadership as a super-regional player," commented Harry Caruso, Founder of Car Wash Advisory.

"Frank has done an impressive job building Clean View into a high-quality, leading car wash provider in the metro Detroit market, and we are thrilled to partner with them," added Jon Zimmerman, CEO of Jax.

About Clean View Auto Wash

Founded in 1980, Clean View Auto Wash has been a staple of the Metro-Detroit community, providing soft cloth and foam car wash services. Known for its dedication to customer satisfaction and eco-friendly practices, Clean View has grown to five operating locations, with five sites in development.

About Jax Kar Wash

Jax has been serving customers in Michigan with its custom car washing services for over 70 years, including Full-Service Car Washes, Express Exterior-Only Car Washes and Express Auto Detailing sites. Jax uses only soft cloths and high-pressure fresh water along with mild soaps to guarantee clean cars without any film or residue. Each car is then hand towel dried, a practice Jax has employed since its' founding in 1953.

In February of 2022, TRP Capital Partners took an ownership stake in Jax Kar Wash to fuel the company's expansion. TRP Capital's investment has funded a mix of new construction and acquisition growth, and the company is well positioned for continued expansion.

About TRP Capital Partners

Since 1997, TRP has invested over $1 billion across 32 platforms and over 200 add-ons in multiple commercial and consumer segments of the transportation industry. Through its' significant industry expertise, extensive operating network, and strategic investor group, TRP seeks opportunities where it can add meaningful value to a business.

