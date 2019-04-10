Clean Water Here UN World Water Day Social Voice Tops 650 Million People

Thanks to the support of Ellen DeGeneres, Pitbull, Kesha, Red Hot Chili Peppers, LL Cool J, Ryan Seacrest, Angela Bassett, Sia, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Seal, Niall Horan, Daddy Yankee, Cyndi Lauper, Hailee Steinfeld, Andra Day, Christina Ochoa, Alessandra Ambrosio, Yolanda Adams, Pentatonix, Eric Paslay, Carlos Vives, Eve, Robin Thicke, Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer, Sabrina Carpenter, Eric Balfour Julianne Hough, and Little Big Town, this campaign encouraged and empowered the public to lend their social voices to help people understand the nature and scope of the global water crisis by promoting safe drinking water in the United States and abroad on UN World Water Day.

"I want to thank the celebrities and the public who used their influence through social media to support Clean Water Here," said Lani Dolifka, Founder of Clean Water Here and President/CEO of Watermill Express. "Solving the world's water crisis is a universal concern. Nearly 1,000 children still die every day of waterborne illness. If this statistic was related to famine, disease, or war, the general public would be demanding solutions," said Dolifka.

Clean Water Here is focused on improving the world's access to sustainable safe drinking water by raising awareness, supporting research and education, and advocating for underserved communities in the US and abroad. Research indicates worldwide risks are associated with unregulated contaminants, infrastructure, sanitation, and universal and equitable access for all.

As implementing partner, World Vision is the world's largest non-governmental provider of clean water in the developing world. "World Vision is thankful to Clean Water Here, the many celebrities, and the public who participated in the successful campaign, to shine a spotlight on the need for clean water both here in the US and abroad during World Water Day," said Greg Allgood, Vice President of World Vision.

Founded by Watermill Express Co-Founder Lani Dolifka, Clean Water Here's mission is to improve the world's access to sustainable safe drinking water by raising awareness, supporting research & education, and advocating for underserved communities in the US and abroad. For more information visit www.cleanwaterhere.org

World Water Day has been observed since 1993 when the United Nations General Assembly declared March 22 as the annual "World Day for Water." Coordinated by UN Water in support of the 193 member states of the UN, this day is devoted to implementing recommendations and promoting concrete activities within their countries regarding the world's water resources. In addition to the UN member states, a number of NGOs promoting clean water leverage World Water Day as a time to focus public attention on the critical water issues facing the world. For more information visit www.worldwaterday.org

UN-Water is the United Nations inter-agency coordination mechanism for all freshwater related issues, including sanitation. Building on a long history of coordination in the UN System, UN-Water was formalized in 2003 by the United Nations High Level Committee on Programmes. It provides the platform to address the cross-cutting nature of water and maximize system-wide coordinated action and coherence. UN-Water promotes coherence in, and coordination of, UN system actions aimed at the implementation of the agenda defined by the Millennium Declaration and the World Summit on Sustainable Development as it relates to its scope of work. For more information visit www.unwater.org

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision is the largest non-governmental provider of clean water in the developing world – reaching one new person with clean water every 30 second. A recent UNC study showed water wells in Ghana continued to function at high levels even after 20 years. For more information, visit www.WorldVision.org

