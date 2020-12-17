Cleanbox Technology Accelerates Its Global Expansion, Adding New Smart Tech Product Line & Premium Partners Worldwide In 2020

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleanbox Technology Inc., the well-known premium and eco-friendly smart tech UVC hygiene brand specializing in hospital-grade surface decontamination, announced today that the Company has seen a remarkable expansion in both the breadth and the depth of its market penetration, triggered in part by the effectiveness of its product line in addressing the hygiene of electronics and frequently used products in the age of COVID-19.

In 2020, Cleanbox grew from one product line with clients in 10 countries to three product lines in over 36 countries and 41 states in the US. Additionally, it expanded its domestic and international sales team by 10 new direct sales team members in seven countries to offer its products to any size business across healthcare, education, government, entertainment, and enterprise.

The Company experienced meaningful growth before the COVID-19 pandemic, providing its Fortune 100 clients the brand confidence they relied on during the global COVID crisis. In response to market needs, Cleanbox successfully expedited its innovation pipeline to release planned products ahead of schedule, drastically expanding its market reach in a few short months.

"Cleanbox got its start in the immersive technology space as a first to market company offering a unique and effective solution to a real-world hygiene problem," said Amy Hedrick, Co-Founder and CEO of Cleanbox Technology Inc. "The Cleanbox brand is known for their proprietary engineering in the use of UVC light, standing out as a 'Made in the USA' brand with a female CEO and strong female presence on their executive team."

The Company's latest innovation includes the addition of RFID object hygiene tracking and the networking of Cleanbox's family of products around the world, as part of a networked Cleanbox database that allows businesses to track any object's hygiene history around the world.

Cleanbox recently announced its strategic partnership in the Middle East with Munfarid Organization, led by Dr. Sana Farid.

Looking ahead to 2021, Cleanbox announced earlier this month, that it would be moving its headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee as of January 1, 2021, and looks forward to growing its Nashville team in a city that is full of energized talent and is so welcoming to companies looking to fuel their rapid growth.

Hedrick has been named in the 10 Most Impactful Women in Technology by Analytics Insight in its latest magazine issue.

About Cleanbox Technology

Founded in 2018, California-based Cleanbox Technology, Inc. is a premium, eco-friendly smart tech hygiene company, specializing in the UVC surface decontamination. Cleanbox's patented products use UVC light in an LED, providing safe, hospital-grade decontamination without the need for chemicals, heat, or liquids. Cleanbox products are designed for head-mounted displays (HMDs), surgical and protective masks, eyewear, personal electronics, and accessories. Cleanbox products have been independently proven to kill 99.999% viruses, bacteria, and fungi. For more information visit, https://www.cleanboxtech.com

