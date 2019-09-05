CleanChoice Energy and Hartz Solar Open 1.9MW of Clean Energy in Maryland

HANOVER, Md., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to cut emissions and live cleaner lives, and Hartz Solar, a developer, and owner of over 40MW of solar assets in the Mid-Atlantic, have opened 1.9 megawatts of new community solar for Maryland residents serviced by Baltimore Gas & Electric. The new community solar facility will subscribe more than two hundred residents; allowing people to save money on their utility bills while supporting regional solar growth.

"Maryland residents can now save up to 10% on their utility bills while supporting regional solar growth," said CleanChoice Founder and CEO, Tom Matzzie. "Our goal is to make supporting renewable energy as easy as possible. With community solar, almost everyone with a utility bill can access the benefits of solar," he added.

CleanChoice launched its community solar program in Maryland last year . The CleanChoice Energy community solar platform connects people to regional community solar projects, allowing residents and businesses to sign-up to support local solar in minutes. Customers can see 5-10% savings on their utility bills with no setup fees, installation, or large upfront investments.

For more information visit: cleanchoiceenergy.com/solarhartz

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy empowers people and businesses to cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation, a member of the American Sustainable Business Council and the U.S. Green Building Council. For more information or to become a customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

About Hartz Solar

Hartz Solar is a developer and owner of more than 40 megawatts of solar assets in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hartz Mountain real estate company, one of the largest privately-held real estate owners in the United States. Hartz has sought to develop solar power generation on as many of its warehouses as possible and today, Hartz generating capacity ranks in the top 25, according to the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA) Solar Means Business Report.

SOURCE CleanChoice Energy

Related Links

https://cleanchoiceenergy.com

