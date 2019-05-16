CleanChoice Energy Announces 20+ Megawatts of New Minnesota Residential Community Solar

MINNEAPOLIS, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to cut emissions and live cleaner lives, is opening 20.51 megawatts of community solar capacity available for residential customers. The new capacity is being supplied by fifteen solar farms owned and operated by Altus Power America in Blue Earth, Dakota, Douglas, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Rice, Stearns, Washington, Winona counties and available for subscription to residents of those and the 20 adjacent counties. The capacity represents enough community solar subscription openings for approximately 3,550 Minnesota residents. CleanChoice Energy Community Solar customers have the opportunity to save money on their utility bills with no upfront costs or payments: CleanChoiceEnergy.com/Minnesota.

"Community solar represents the best opportunity to expand renewable energy in Minnesota. The state is the national leader for community solar, and these new farms mean thousands of additional Minnesota residents can participate in this great program," said Tom Matzzie, CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "Community solar makes it easy for Minnesotans to go solar and save money."

"Altus Power is proud to be a part of the expanding community solar opportunity for Minnesotans," said Gregg Felton, Managing Partner of Altus Power America. "Affordable clean energy is now more accessible than ever before. We are pleased to be working with CleanChoice Energy to bring solar power to the local community."

Minnesota community solar customers will sign up for community solar online at CleanChoiceEnergy.com/Minnesota. CleanChoice Energy is the largest community solar provider in Minnesota with more than 85 megawatts of solar capacity.

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy empowers people and businesses to cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation, a member of the American Sustainable Business Council and the U.S. Green Building Council, and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

