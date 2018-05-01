CleanChoice Energy Announces 42.5 Megawatts of Community Solar in Minnesota

"We're excited to be expanding solar choice in Minnesota. The state is the national leader for community solar and these new farms mean thousands of more Minnesotans can support local clean energy while saving money on their utility bills," said Tom Matzzie, CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "Community solar makes it easy for Minnesotans to support solar without a big upfront investment or a home construction project—instead they can sign up online and promote local solar in just a few minutes."

"Our partnership with CleanChoice Energy is a win for consumers in Minnesota," said Cypress Creek Renewables CEO Matthew McGovern. "Affordable solar energy is now more accessible to homes and businesses throughout the state. We are thrilled at the prospect of bringing more local community solar online in the future."

Minnesota community solar customers will sign up for community solar online at CleanChoiceEnergy.com/Minnesota. CleanChoice Energy allows customers to sign up in less than ten minutes and manages ongoing customer engagement—all fully digital and completely online. The eight farms serve residents living in the following counties: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Chicago, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn, Grant, Hennepin, Isanti, Kandiyohi, Le Sueur, McLeod, Martin, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Mower, Nicollet, Pope, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Waseca, Washington, and Wright.

The CleanChoice Energy Community Solar platform, announced in April, was developed by the company's "Labs" Division with support from the U.S. Department of Energy's SunShot Initiative. The company has grown quickly since its 2013 customer-facing launch to become one of the largest direct-to-consumer renewable energy providers in the United States, serving customers in 27 utilities.

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy is a renewable energy company empowering utility customers to cut emissions and support clean energy. The company provides renewable electricity to customers by supporting regional wind and solar farms in markets where customers have an energy supply choice, and selling that clean power to homes and businesses. CleanChoice Energy makes it easy for customers to support local solar development by enabling them to participate in community solar markets. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation, a member of the American Sustainable Business Council and the U.S. Green Building Council, and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network, the first and largest network of socially and environmentally responsible business. For more information or to become a customer, visit www.cleanchoiceenergy.com.

About Cypress Creek Renewables LLC:

Cypress Creek Renewables believes solar energy makes the world safer, cleaner and better. Our team solves problems to successfully develop, build and operate solar facilities across the United States. With 2.2. gigawatts of solar energy deployed in more than a dozen states, Cypress Creek Renewables is one of the country's leading solar energy companies. For more information about Cypress Creek Renewables, visit http://www.ccrenew.com.

