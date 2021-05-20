CleanChoice Energy Announces Anthony Hoang as CTO

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy , a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to access climate solutions, has announced Anthony Hoang as Chief Technology Officer. Hoang will lead CleanChoice's expanding technology team and grow the company's partnerships with Braze, Segment, Snowflake, Domo, Amazon, and others.

"Anthony is driven by the conviction that tech can be harnessed for the good of our planet. In joining CleanChoice, he brings more than two decades of leadership using disruptive, innovative tech to solve consumer needs. As a renewable energy company, our mission since day one has been to make clean energy accessible for everybody, and to prove that the interests of consumers and the planet need not be at odds. Anthony's leadership will advance this mission to new heights, and I'm incredibly excited about the breakthroughs in climate-tech that his team will bring for this industry," said Tom Matzzie, Founder and CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "The next generation of climate-tech solutions will empower consumers to be the driving force behind decarbonization, and CleanChoice is proud to provide this leadership for a more sustainable future."

Anthony Hoang, CTO, CleanChoice Energy

Anthony Hoang is a technology executive with more than 20 years of experience in systems architecture, digital products, digital marketing, data analytics, ecommerce and full-stack technology modernization. Anthony has held senior tech leadership roles in digital ecommerce companies such as Target, Evereve, and CliqStudios. Anthony is curating future-forward tech tools, driving agile/product model adoption, and promoting design thinking.

CleanChoice is committed to a world free of catastrophic climate change, where everyone has access to pure, clean air and abundant renewable energy.

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy is a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to easily access climate solutions. We use data-empowered technology to offer consumers easy, impactful climate solutions so they can cut emissions, support renewable energy and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, CleanChoice has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a clean energy customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

