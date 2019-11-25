CleanChoice Energy Announces Green Holiday Gift: The Protection and Replenishment of American Forests

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to live cleaner, healthier lives today is launching a new, green Holiday Gift program --allowing people to give the gift of a greener world to their friends and family this holiday season. Each $25 holiday gift supports enough forest replanting and protection in the Mississippi River Valley to absorb 1 ton of carbon pollution in a year. The World Bank estimates that about 3.9 million square miles of forest have been lost since the beginning of the 20th century.

Forest degradation disrupts water cycles, fuels soil erosion, impacts biodiversity, and furthers climate change . Forests play a key role in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions by sequestering carbon in their roots, leaves, and stems. Research shows that forests are still the best technology we have to pull carbon out of the air. However, when forests are cut, burned, or otherwise removed they emit - not absorb - carbon. By some estimates, forest degradation is responsible for about 15 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions.

Consumers can sign up in just minutes online. Gift givers simply select the number of acres they want to give online. CleanChoice sends a holiday email and certificate with the gift information and the gift-giver will receive a receipt. By purchasing forest carbon credits, you will play an important role in revitalizing the Mississippi River Valley—offsetting your carbon emissions AND making a positive impact on the environment.

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy empowers people and businesses to cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation, a member of the American Sustainable Business Council and the U.S. Green Building Council. For more information or to become a customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

