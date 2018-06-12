CleanChoice Energy Honored as Best For The World, Creating Positive Impact for Workers, Environment, Community

"We're incredibly proud to be among the companies ranked as the Best for the World," said Tom Matzzie, Founder and CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "At the end of the day, companies – and the men and women who run them - have enormous power in shaping the world we all live in. We're proud of the role CleanChoice Energy is playing to help make the world a safer, healthier place."

"Being named a Best for the World company shows that as companies grow and scale they can increase the positive and social impact they make," said Richard Graves, CleanChoice Energy's Chief Impact Officer and Co-founder. "This is the culmination of five years of CleanChoice Energy impact initiatives."

"With the rise of anger at a system that feels rigged, people are hungry for companies like CleanChoice Energy, who are changing the system by building businesses that seek to create the greatest positive impact," says Jay Coen Gilbert, co-founder of B Lab. "Best For The World is the only list of businesses that uses comprehensive, comparable, third-party-validated data about a company's social and environmental performance. As consumers, talent and investors increasingly demand transparent, values-aligned businesses to buy from, work at, and invest in, companies will need to not just be the best in the world but the best for the world. Not just to be nice—but to be the most successful."

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy is a leading renewable energy company empowering residential and commercial customers to reduce emissions and support clean energy through 100 percent renewable electricity. CleanChoice Energy supplies only clean renewable energy to customers, operating in nine states and the District of Columbia. For more information or to become a customer, visit: www.CleanChoiceEnergy.com

