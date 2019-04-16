CleanChoice Energy Introduces Earth Day Forest Protection Program

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to cut emissions and live cleaner lives, is introducing their first-ever Earth Day package to support the protection and sustainable care of American forests. The new Earth Day offer allows people to support the protection and sustainable care of forests in Appalachia where coal mining and logging have destroyed over 1.4 million acres and altered approximately 83 percent of the habitat in this ecoregion -- research shows that forests offer the best strategy for pulling carbon out of the air.

Each $25 purchase of carbon offsets supports the protection and sustainable care of one acre of forests in Appalachia . The Earth Day product will specifically support the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary . Forests absorb and sequester carbon dioxide, storing it in their trunks, leaves, branches, roots and even in the forest soil. The forests in Appalachia are home to more than 158 tree species , ranking it among the highest ecoregions in North America for total floral diversity. In conjunction with the Appalachian Mixed Mesophytic Forests, this ecoregion contains the highest total amount of endemic flora and fauna species in North America .

Giving back to our forests this Earth Day is simple. People can go online to select the number of acres they want to support. Once complete, CleanChoice emails the customer a special Earth Day card, certificate, and receipt.

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy empowers people and businesses to cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation, a member of the American Sustainable Business Council and the U.S. Green Building Council, and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

SOURCE CleanChoice Energy

Related Links

cleanchoiceenergy.com

