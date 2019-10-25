CleanChoice Energy Launches First Town Community Solar Partnership

WASHINGTON and WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy , a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to cut emissions and live cleaner, healthier lives, is introducing town partnerships for its CleanChoice Community Solar offerings. The company's first Community Solar Partnership is with the Village of Wappingers Falls , where CleanChoice Energy will serve as the town's preferred provider of community solar, allowing local residents to realize savings while working toward the town's sustainability goals. Wappingers Falls' residents can subscribe to CleanChoice Energy's new portfolio of local community solar farms and save up to 10 percent on their utility bills .

"Our partnership with CleanChoice Energy will help us achieve our sustainability goals and make solar more accessible for our residents," said Mayor Matt Alexander. "We have been working on efficiency and renewable energy initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and costs for our community over the past 13 years. We realized rooftop solar is not available to everyone and wanted to come up with a way for tenants and homes with too much shade or older roofs to support solar energy and still achieve savings."



"CleanChoice Energy Community Solar is a great way for people to save money and support local solar growth. By partnering with local governments such as the Village of Wappingers Falls, we're able to increase public awareness of these community solar benefits," said Tom Matzzie, founder and CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "We're proud to announce our first Community Solar Partnership with Wappingers Falls and look forward to working with other cities and towns in the future."

The CleanChoice Energy Community Solar platform connects people to regional solar projects, allowing residents and businesses to simply and easily support local solar.

