CleanChoice Energy Launches New Program to Supply Solar Lanterns to Families in Need

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to cut emissions and live cleaner lives, has launched a new product to provide solar lanterns to families in need around the world. For every customer that makes the switch to clean energy through the Clean Lights Plan, CleanChoice Energy will send a solar lantern to families in need. An estimated 1.1 billion people – 14% of the global population – do not have access to electricity according to the International Energy Agency.

"CleanChoice Energy's mission since day one has been to expand clean energy access. Unfortunately, there are still more than a billion people worldwide who live in poverty without any access to electricity," said Tom Matzzie, founder and CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "Clean lighting not only improves safety and health, but it provides additional opportunity to work or study when the sun goes down. Together we can help bring light to these families in need."

Solar lanterns are a clean, cost-effective solution for providing energy access for people currently living without electricity. A recent report on solar lights showed that most households with a solar light use it several hours a day, and that it often replaces dirty kerosene lamps--allowing households to save between 1% and 2.5% of their total cash expenditures .

People interested in supporting CleanChoice Energy Clean Lights can sign-up at CleanChoiceEnergy.com/CleanLights and switch their power to 100% clean energy. For each customer that signs up on Clean Lights, CleanChoice will send a solar lamp to families in need.

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy empowers people and businesses to cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, a member of the American Sustainable Business Council and the U.S. Green Building Council, and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

