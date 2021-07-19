CleanChoice Energy Leverages Snowflake Data Cloud for Greater Data Analytics and Storage Efficiency

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy , a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to access climate solutions, has partnered with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to increase consumer access to climate solutions with data. Snowflake's innovative platform enabled CleanChoice to build data-intensive applications that can scale cost-effectively and can consistently deliver fast analytics. CleanChoice offers consumers data-empowered climate solutions so they can cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives.

"Data technology is climate technology when deployed in the service of expanding clean energy access," said Anthony Hoang, CTO of CleanChoice Energy. "With Snowflake, we spend less time managing infrastructure and more time transforming data into insights and action. We know that consumers are better able to make a difference on climate change when they have access to the best climate solutions."

Customer acquisition costs in clean energy have remained stubbornly high. In rooftop solar, for example, acquisition costs can be as much as 11% of the total cost of an installation. To achieve the scale and pace of clean energy growth required to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, the industry needs better solutions at lower costs. Utilizing Snowflake, CleanChoice is bringing the latest developments in data, cloud-storage, and analytics to climate solutions—including seamless integration of, and access to, data across clouds, enabling teams to collaborate on live data in real time and leading to greater efficiencies than ever.

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy is a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to easily access climate solutions. We use data-empowered technology to offer consumers climate solutions so they can cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com .

