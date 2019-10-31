CleanChoice Energy Named as Top Impact Company for Second Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to cut emissions and live cleaner, healthier lives, has been named as a Top Impact company by the RealLeaders 100. The RealLeaders 100 is one of the first rankings of positive impact companies across the globe. The ranking compares and evaluates organizations that are "leveraging the engine of capitalism for greater profit and the greater good." This is the second consecutive year CleanChoice has been named in the RL Top 100.

"The RealLeaders 100 does a fantastic job of encouraging business to prioritize individuals and communities and not solely profits. We're proud to, once again, be included as a top impact company," said Tom Matzzie, founder and CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "Our vision since day one has been a world free of catastrophic climate change with pure clean air and abundant renewable energy for everyone. That's why we are working tirelessly to switch as many households to clean energy as possible, and we are grateful to be recognized for that work."

RealLeaders and Big Path Capital partnered to launch the RealLeaders 100. RealLeaders magazine has been in circulation since 2010 and is the world's first sustainable business & leadership publication. RealLeaders 100 uses a company's revenue, growth, and B Impact Score to calculate its social impact, creating what RealLeaders calls a company's "momentum for good" or "force for good" score. The full RL100 2019 rankings will be released in early 2020. More information on Real Leader's 100 ranking methodology can be found here.

CleanChoice Energy empowers people and businesses to cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation, a member of the American Sustainable Business Council and a member of the U.S. Green Building Council. For more information or to make the switch to clean energy, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com .

