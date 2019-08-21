CleanChoice Energy Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Third Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to cut emissions and live cleaner lives, has been named to Inc. Magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third consecutive year. The Inc. Magazine 5000 is one of the most prestigious rankings of fastest-growing private companies in the nation.

"We are excited that CleanChoice Energy has ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in the nation for three straight years," said Tom Matzzie, Founder and CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "Our innovative approach helps satisfy consumers' increasing demand for clean electricity by offering customers an easy and convenient way to source 100% clean, pollution-free energy."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed many different paths to success," said Inc. Editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

CleanChoice Energy offers 100 percent renewable energy products to American homes and businesses. CleanChoice customers have avoided more than 4 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions and provided over $2 million in funding to leading nonprofits and social impact organizations.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

CleanChoice Energy empowers people and businesses to cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com .

Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018.

