CleanChoice Energy Partners with Braze to Expand Consumer Access to Climate Solutions

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy, a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to access climate solutions, is partnering with Braze , a comprehensive customer engagement platform, to develop customer-centric clean energy marketing solutions. CleanChoice Energy will utilize Braze's technology to help further reduce the cost of accessing climate solutions, expand clean energy access and speed the clean energy transition.

Customer acquisition costs in clean energy have remained stubbornly high. In rooftop solar, for example, acquisition costs can be as much as 11% of the total cost of an installation. To achieve the scale and pace of clean energy growth required to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, the industry needs better solutions at lower costs. Together, CleanChoice and Braze will bring some of the best thinking in digital marketing to the clean energy field as part of the next leap forward in creating personalized, omni-channel customer experiences for climate solutions.

"Clean energy is too hard for consumers to access. It's often capital intensive, time-intensive, and an information overload. But it doesn't have to be. CleanChoice Energy's mission is to make clean solutions easy and accessible to everybody. To execute on that vision, we need to disrupt the status quo and create easy, personalized clean energy experiences," said Tom Matzzie, Founder and CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "The technology that Braze offers enables us to better match consumers with the right solution, reduce soft costs of clean energy deployment and speed the transition to our clean energy future."

"As citizens of the world, we all have a responsibility to create a clean and sustainable future for all," said Bill Magnuson, Cofounder and CEO of Braze. "We're looking forward to helping CleanChoice Energy convert and retain more customers, and ultimately, have a positive impact on the world through their energy-efficient technology and solutions."

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy is a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to easily access climate solutions. We use data-empowered technology to offer consumers easy, feel-good climate solutions so they can cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

About Braze

Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. The company was named a Leader in Forrester's 2020 Mobile Engagement Automation Wave™ report and was recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces two years in a row. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

SOURCE CleanChoice Energy