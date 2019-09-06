CleanChoice Energy Partners with MPOWERD to Gift Solar Lights to Residents without Power

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to cut emissions and live cleaner lives, will partner with MPOWERD, a solar lantern manufacturer that works with nonprofits to disseminate lights to those most in need, to gift solar lanterns to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Through this partnership, CleanChoice will gift 1,000 lights which will be disseminated via MPOWERD's non-profit network.

Hurricane Dorian has caused massive amounts of destruction in the Bahamas and the Southeast United States. As with most large-scale natural disasters, residents often find themselves without access to electricity for days, weeks, or even months. Solar lanterns can provide immediate, much-needed access to light until power is restored.

"For decades, scientists have been warning us of the threats of climate change, including more severe hurricanes and storms. CleanChoice Energy is committed to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and speeding the transition to clean energy. We all need to work together to solve climate change and help the communities most impacted," said Tom Matzzie, founder and CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "We hope these solar lanterns will provide at least a small measure of relief to those affected by Hurricane Dorian."

"As mission-aligned companies focused on clean technology, we are proud to be partnering with CleanChoice Energy in providing solar lanterns to those affected by Hurricane Dorian; light is a critical necessity both during a natural disaster and during the recovery period," said Seungah Jeong, CEO of MPOWERD.

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy empowers people and businesses to cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, a member of the American Sustainable Business Council, and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

About MPOWERD

MPOWERD is on a mission to transform lives with thoughtfully designed, clean technology. From concept to creation, every detail of their business is deliberate. Their innovative products give people the power of self-reliance as well as moments of wonder. To learn more about MPOWERD's impact. MPOWERD.com/Impact .

