CleanChoice Energy Surpasses $2 Million in Donations

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to cut emissions and live cleaner, healthier lives, today announced it had surpassed $2 million in donations to environmental, clean energy and social impact organizations. The company has made social responsibility a core value and has pledged to continue to support and partner with environmental and social change organizations. This newest giving milestone is due in large part to CleanChoice Energy's growth since the company's customer-facing launch in 2013.

"CleanChoice Energy's mission since day one has been to make clean energy accessible to everybody. We're increasing that impact by supporting organizations committed to the environment and expanding access to renewable energy," said Tom Matzzie, Founder and CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "We believe in being a responsible corporate citizen; our giving helps create a healthier world with less pollution and cleaner electricity."

CleanChoice Energy's giving has powered it to the highest level of B Corp certification, with a company score 50 percent higher than the required score for B Corp certified companies. The company has given to and partnered with more than 50 non-profit and social impact organizations, including partnerships with Defenders of Wildlife , The Wilderness Society , and the Arbor Day Foundation . Such partnerships help advance our vision of a better, cleaner world with reduced air pollution and protected natural spaces.

CleanChoice Energy empowers people and businesses to cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation, a member of the American Sustainable Business Council and the U.S. Green Building Council, and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

