CleanCision™ Selected as Finalist in 2018 Medical Design Excellence Awards

Wound contamination is the root cause of SSI, yet after nearly a decade of national SSI focus, hospital teams still struggle to gain control over this invisible threat. Surgical technologies have not evolved to adequately eliminate pervasive intraoperative contamination, leaving patients vulnerable to infection. The rate of SSI can be as high as 15 to 30 percent in certain high-risk, clean-contaminated, and contaminated procedures such as colorectal surgery.1

Developed and designed collaboratively with surgeons and infection control experts, CleanCision continuously clears harmful bacteria from surgical incisions by combining wound protection and irrigation into an intuitive and easy-to-use retraction system. Unlike traditional methods, which cannot continuously and consistently clear contamination from the surgical site, CleanCision has been shown to reverse and reduce these pervasive sources of infection, clearing harmful bacteria throughout surgery when the threat of wound contamination is at its highest.2

"It's exciting to be honored as a finalist in this prestigious competition," said Jonathan Coe, president and CEO, Prescient Surgical. "We share this honor with the surgeons, clinicians, and infection control experts who tirelessly dedicate themselves to the drive to achieving zero surgical site infections in their hospitals."

About Prescient Surgical

Based in San Carlos, Calif., Prescient Surgical, Inc. is a medical device innovator that makes advanced tools and technologies to fight and defend against the sources of surgical site infection.

