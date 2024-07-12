Cleancult Commences Plastic Intervention Initiative with Intention-Setting Effigies and Easy Ways to Exorcize the #plastICK!

No-plastic fanatics from Cleancult are vision-boarding a better future with a summer indoctrination to program to reduce plastic waste

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleancult, the eco-warrior cutting 90% of single-use plastic from cleaning rituals, unveils a Plastic Intervention program, a stepping stone to Plastic Free July with attainable goals encouraging more people to reduce plastic use for the entire summer and beyond.

Only 9% of plastic produced gets recycled, making plastic pollution one of the most pressing environmental issues today. With a commitment to combat the cleaning industry's dirtiest secret, plastic, Cleancult was the first brand in the world to put soaps and detergents in a paper box, bringing sustainable cleaning to the mainstream with refillable aluminum bottles, recyclable packaging, and plant-based ingredients.

With the Plastic Intervention program Cleancult is providing an indoctrination phase to bring more participants into the no-plastic-fanatic fold.



"We get it. Plastic is so prolific, that 'cold turkey-ing' plastic may be a bit daunting to the mainstream mindset. As soon as the, 'wait, how do I buy sliced bread without the bag' clicks in, we start to lose the room," said Cleancult's CEO and Co-Founder, Ryan Lupberger. "At Cleancult we believe in the big potential of moving the needle. This program is the flexitarian approach to engaging more consumers to reduce plastic waste."

Holding true to Cleancult's playful nod to cult vernacular and "deprogramming" from plastic addiction, the team is offering "intention-setting" ways to make reducing plastic fun for the whole family. Just like New Year's Eve, the summer break offers a precipice of renewal and a reset of bad plastic habits.

Here are their tips for getting into the single use plastic reduction mindset.

Plastic Purge Effigy: A bit of a riff of vision boarding, the Plastic Purge Effigy exercise is a way to tangibly vilify and expel the plastic you don't want in your life (or on the planet) anymore.

Step 1 - start with any single-use plastic bottle (water, laundry detergent, spray bottle). Use pens, markers, tape and/or other bits of plastic waste to shape the bottle into an insipid (yet powerless) monster effigy. You could also simply use a Sharpie to write boundary-setting affirmations on plastic, e.g. People over plastic. I refuse to bow to the plastic gods. Plast-ICK. Somewhat Simple has some fun ideas. Share your creations on social with

#plastICK

#plastICK Step 3 - Place the Plastic Purge Effigy on a shelf for an entire day as a reminder of the negative force you're eliminating from your life, while diminishing the plastic perpetrator with plenty of mad-dogging and side-eyeing.

Step 4 - According to the European Journal of Social Psychology, it takes on average 66 days to instill good habits. After 66 days, insert a paper message in the bottle with your hopes for a renewed ecological future and ceremoniously toss the Plastic Purge Effigy into the recycling bin.

Power of Three - identify three meaningful ways to "EXORCIZE the plastic" in your own life and let those be the focus for the summer. Examples:

Exorcize the produce bags. There are lots of options for reusable bags for veggies and fruits. If you forget the bag: go commando. Fruits and veggies should be washed anyway.

There are lots of options for reusable bags for veggies and fruits. If you forget the bag: go commando. Fruits and veggies should be washed anyway. Exorcize the cheap party favors . Let's be real. Plastic party favors can be fun, but their appeal value does quite match their 700 years on the planet. For summer celebrations, skip the single use plastic tablecloths, novelty glasses, and decor and opt for "find it in the yard" bouquets (weeds are pretty, too!), mixed-and-not-matched reusable plateware, utensil-free menus (little clean up, no waste). Watermelon, hot dogs, veggie burgers, French fries, cupcakes are all finger foods!

. Let's be real. Plastic party favors can be fun, but their appeal value does quite match their 700 years on the planet. For summer celebrations, skip the single use plastic tablecloths, novelty glasses, and decor and opt for "find it in the yard" bouquets (weeds are pretty, too!), mixed-and-not-matched reusable plateware, utensil-free menus (little clean up, no waste). Watermelon, hot dogs, veggie burgers, French fries, cupcakes are all finger foods! Exorcize detergent bottles. Those plastic behemoths have no place in the current plastic pandemic landscape – especially since there are some tremendously effective (ah-hem) laundry detergent sheet technologies that provide excellent stain removing and cleaning results without the plastic baggage.

Taking the intervention even further, Cleancult's Ambassador Program offers ways to support others in breaking up with plastic. They are looking for new evangelists to shine the light on plastic brainwashing and all the bad habits. No ceremonial robes required or secret handshakes to learn, this society isn't so secret and open for all to join.

Find Cleancult online and in stores at Amazon, Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, and more. Learn more at www.cleancult.com and @Cleancult.

About Cleancult

Launched in 2019, Cleancult is tackling the household cleaning industry's dirtiest secret: plastic waste. Cleancult – the first company in the world to successfully package soaps and detergents in patented 100% recyclable paper-based cartons – is known for creating a culture of refilling over landfilling with its innovative system. When pairing the paper refill cartons and eternal aluminum bottles designed to be filled again and again, 90% of single-use plastic is cut from home cleaning routines. This includes first-to-category reusable and ready-to-use aluminum bottles of dish soaps and award-winning all-purpose cleaners in mass-market retail.

Matching sustainability and efficacy has garnered the brand cult-status recognition. Among Cleancult's accolades, it counts the Better Homes & Garden 2024 Clean House Award for its all-purpose cleaner, the Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Award for its laundry detergents, and a nod from Real Simple, hailing Cleancult's dishwasher tablets among this year's finest. Named as a 2024 Real Leaders Top Impact Company, Cleancult also featured in Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List under the Sustainability Category and crowned a Giga-Guru by Walmart™ for its role in Project Gigaton™. Cleancult continues its mission toward plastic eradication, partnering with U.S. Plastic Pacts, How2Recycle, and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, efforts that have contributed to its certified plastic-neutral product portfolio, verified by rePurpose Global.

Cleancult is available online and at Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, Amazon and more. Discover more at www.cleancult.com. Some cults are toxic. Not us. Follow us @Cleancult.

