Cleancult Named to Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List in Sustainability Category

4th annual list recognizes 215 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleancult has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the Sustainability category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 12), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"This highly-esteemed recognition in Inc.'s Sustainability list means so much to us as we stride towards eradicating single-use culture and growing the wave of no-plastic fanatics," said Ryan Lupberger, Co-Founder and CEO of Cleancult. "We believe in a future where clean doesn't come at the cost of our planet. This year, our entire product portfolio became Plastic Neutral Certified, and we unveiled our game-changing aluminum bottles that are filled with our powerful formulas and pair with our recyclable paper-based carton refills—a huge leap towards a cleaner, more sustainable world. Thanks to our incredible team and supporters who realize Cleancult's purpose."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 215 honored in the list's fourth year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, "Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole."

About Cleancult

Launched in 2019, Cleancult is tackling the household cleaning industry's dirtiest secret, plastic waste. Cleancult is the first company in the world to successfully package soaps and detergents in patented 100% recyclable paper-based cartons. This innovative system prioritizes refilling over landfilling with paper-based cartons and eternal aluminum bottles that can be filled again and again. This cleaning system reduces single-use plastic waste created from home cleaning routines by 90%. Premiering the first-ever ready-to-use aluminum bottles in the dish soap and all-purpose cleaner categories in mass-market retail, Cleancult's powerfully formulated hand soaps also join the aluminum lineup.

Featuring heaven-scented essential oils and biodegradable ingredients, Cleancult is creating a wave of no-plastic fanatics by making sustainability easy and accessible. Beyond the box, Cleancult's entire product portfolio is Plastic Neutral Certified by rePurpose Global and is a proud partner of U.S. Plastic Pacts, How2Recycle and Sustainable Packaging Coalition. Crowned a Giga-Guru by Walmart, the accolade recognizes the brand's sustainable impact and contribution to Project Gigaton™. In addition to recognition for its efforts to protect the planet, Good Housekeeping confirms the effective power inside the cartons, with its Laundry Detergent Refills winning the 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Award.

With over 70,000 points of distribution, Cleancult is available online and at Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, Amazon and more. Discover more about Cleancult at www.cleancult.com . Some cults are toxic. Not us. Follow us @ Cleancult .

ABOUT INC.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest- growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

mkovacs@blazepr.com

SOURCE Cleancult