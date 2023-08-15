CLEANCULT'S LAUNDRY DETERGENT REFILL RECOGNIZED IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2023 BEST CLEANING & ORGANIZING AWARDS

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleancult today announced that its Laundry Detergent Refills were awarded Good Housekeeping's prestigious 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Award. Selected winners can be found in the September 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands August 15th and the full list is available online at: goodhousekeeping.com/cleaningandorganizing2023 .

Cleancult Detergents

Founded with the promise to redefine clean, Cleancult is on a mission to help people switch from a bad plastic habit to a cleaner refill ritual. Cleancult is the first company in the world to package soap and detergents in patented, 100% recyclable paper-based cartons with unique reusable glass bottles as sustainable alternatives to plastic. When paired together, 90% of plastic waste is cut out of the cycle, meeting the demands of their growing wave of no-plastic fanatics.

Available in Wild Lavender, Juniper Sandalwood, and Fragrance-Free, Cleancult's detergents are packed with three powerful enzymes that defeat stains and odors and deliver fresh, clean clothes no matter what temperature of water or type of machine is used.

"At Cleancult, a clean home should not come at the cost of a clean planet. Through our paper-based carton model and uncompromising dedication to getting the formula right, we have bridged the gap between creating a product that's as good for us and the environment as it is efficacious," said Ryan Lupberger, Co-Founder and CEO of Cleancult. "To be recognized with Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards is a proud feat for us that testifies to our Laundry Detergent Refill's capacity to powerfully clean while ridding plastic from the never-ending laundry ritual."

Cleancult's award-winning 32 fl. oz Laundry Detergent Refills can be shopped at www.cleancult.com , Walmart, Walmart.com, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, Giant, Cub, and www.amazon.com .

To learn more about Cleancult's full suite of sustainable home care cleaning products, visit the website or follow us at @Cleancult.

About Cleancult

Launched in 2019, Cleancult is tackling the household cleaning industry's dirtiest secret, plastic waste. Cleancult is the first company in the world to successfully package soaps and detergents in patented 100% recyclable paper-based cartons. This innovative refillable system prioritizes refilling over landfilling and features paper-based cartons and reusable glass bottles to reduce plastic waste created from home cleaning routines by 90%.

Featuring heaven-scented essential oils and clean and biodegradable ingredients, Cleancult is creating a wave of no-plastic fanatics by making sustainability easy and accessible. Beyond the box, Cleancult's entire product portfolio is Plastic Neutral Certified by rePurpose Global and is a proud partner of U.S. Plastic Pacts, How2Recycle and Sustainable Packaging Coalition. Crowned a Giga-Guru by Walmart, the accolade recognizes the brand's sustainable impact and contribution to Project Gigaton™. In addition to recognition for its efforts to protect the planet, Good Housekeeping confirms the effective power inside the cartons, with its Laundry Detergent Refills winning the 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Award.

With over 60,000 points of distribution, Cleancult is available online and at Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, Amazon and more. Discover more about Cleancult at www.cleancult.com . Some cults are toxic. Not us. Follow us @ Cleancult .

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Cleancult