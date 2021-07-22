CleanEquity® Monaco 2021 - Live on EarthX TV today Including Keynote Speaker Dr. Andrew Steer

LONDON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity®, the sustainable technology innovation forum, cofounded by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco & Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital, kicks off today, 22nd July.

In our efforts to create global action and collaboration to find solutions to climate change challenges, we are again broadcasting live on EarthX TV reaching a truly global audience.

We are delighted to be joined by Dr. Andrew Steer, CEO & President of the Bezos Earth Fund, for an intimate and engaging interview at 13:30 CEST.

London based, specialist investment bank, Innovator Capital's ("ICL") CleanEquity® team reviewed over 600 technologies for this 14th anniversary. These are the companies, which have been selected to present:

ICL announces a new collaboration for 2021, MIT Solve, who share our passion for innovative solutions to tackle the world's toughest challenges.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, EarthX, the Monaco Economic Board and Taronis Fuels.

For further information about CleanEquity® 2021, use the contact details below or visit the conference website: www.cleanequitymonaco.com

CleanEquity can be found on: EarthX TV, LinkedIn & Twitter

