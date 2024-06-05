Cleaner, Faster, Better: Pureture Launches New Yeast Protein Innovation

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pureture, a US biotech company specializing in developing animal-free ingredients that contain functions just like animal-based protein, has succeeded in creating yet another innovation that would enhance the cultivation process of yeast protein, which is an essential part of their alternative casein protein production process.

Rudy Yoo, expressed a vision for creating flawless dairy alternatives even in space. Inspired by the possibility of enjoying dairy products without any cows on Mars, Yoo initiated Pureture with a mission to develop plant-based alternatives to replace animal-based protein. Specifically, Pureture focuses on crafting clean-label products, such as alternative casein protein, to ensure health and sustainability in space. By prioritizing plant-based ingredients, Pureture contributes to environmentally friendly and sustainable food production, aligning with the demands of future space exploration.

The company's innovation, which leverages novel ingredients to boost yeast growth and activity, has managed to reduce cultivation time by up to 30%. This efficiency gain allows substantial time and cost savings when producing plant-based casein protein.

Furthermore, traditional methods of yeast cultivation often face the challenge of foam formation, requiring the use of antifoaming agents and other additives. Pureture's new technology virtually eliminates foam formation, thereby reducing the need for such additives. This cleaner, more efficient production method aligns with the growing consumer demand for Clean-Label products—foods that are free from unnecessary additives and artificial ingredients.

Pureture's plant-based casein protein produced with this innovative technology maintains its emulsifying and thickening properties, making it ideal for use in products such as milk, cheese, and protein shakes. Despite the reduced use of additives, these products retain their taste and functionality, meeting the expectations of health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers.

Aside from efficiency, this breakthrough represents a significant step towards sustainability in food production. By improving the production efficiency of plant-based casein protein, Pureture's technology supports the food industry's shift towards more sustainable practices. Currently under patent application in the United States, this technology offers a compelling opportunity for food companies seeking to innovate and lead in the Clean-Label market.

Pureture's commitment to pioneering advancements in food technology is evident in this latest achievement. As the company continues to push boundaries, it paves the way for a healthier and more sustainable future, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry.

About Pureture

Pureture is a biotechnology company committed to developing animal-free materials that can function like animal protein using only 100% plant-based ingredients. The company is on a mission to elevate the alternative dairy industry, and bring to market sustainable solutions that protect the environment and consumers alike. For more information, visit https://www.pureture.io/.

