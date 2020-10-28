Cleaner Lives Now Announces American Black Rhino as a New Master Distributor

Mitchell Ward, CEO, says "We have a program we can put in schools, churches, and businesses to help everyone feel safe." Tweet this

"We're not here to sell cleaning products," says Mr. Ward. "It's all about being safe together, with an emphasis on 'safe.' For example, we use a 100% biodegradable, EPA-exempt antimicrobial product that eliminates 99.9% of harmful bacteria and viruses. We spray that onto all surfaces in a building at least once a day. Then we build on that with other protocols in our program to deliver a very high level of consistent protection all day, every day."

"Mitchell is obsessed with getting people back together now and making being together, whether it's for learning, working or playing, as safe as possible. He and his team are tirelessly out in the community every day," says Cleaner Lives Now CEO Tom Huemiller.

The agreement includes distribution rights for the entire Cleaner Lives Now portfolio of products including its antimicrobial sanitizing spray, powered by Zguard, which in addition to the above mentioned features, is FDA GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) and designated by OSHA as a Non-Irritant. Cleaner Lives Now also provides hand sanitizer made with 70% isopropyl alcohol, multi-purpose sanitizing and antibacterial wipes, precision diffusers in multiple sizes, wall-mounted temp-check thermometers, and a full complement of other deep-cleaning and PPE-related items.

"The products are high-quality and deliver results," says Dr. Mark Smith, Superintendent of Schools for Duncanville, TX, ISD and 2019 Superintendent of the year. "Our school district is very fortunate to have a contract with American Black Rhino. Mitchell Ward and his team are consummate professionals providing excellent customer service and a program that creates an extra layer of comfort and safety for our students, faculty, and staff."

Some of the other activities that American Black Rhino is involved in are… This is a link to a video of Mr. Ward talking about the Cleaner Lives Now program. Click here to see American Black Rhino's YouTube channel.

About Cleaner Lives

Cleaner Lives Now offers comprehensive, practical sanitation programs for getting people back to school, to work, and to life safely, in spite of the Covid-19 threat. These easy-to-implement programs deliver protection against viruses and bacteria all day, every day. They are built on low-cost, 99.9% effective, biodegradable products that are made in the US. The ultimate goal of Cleaner Lives is to help everybody have a chance to feel protected and live safely together.

Find out more at www.cleanerlivesnow.com

SOURCE Cleaner Lives Now

Related Links

http://www.cleanerlivesnow.com

