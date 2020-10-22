Cleaner Lives Now Launches To Help Everybody Safely Get Back To School, To Work, And To Life

"Good solutions to learning, working and living together in this pandemic are not coming to market in a timely manner." Tweet this

Huemiller acknowledges, "There's a lot of fear out there. There are so many places where people want to gather again but don't feel safe yet. We're trying to help them deal with that by reducing the threat to their health with our sanitization programs."

Although Cleaner Lives Now makes and sells products, incorporating those products into simple to follow sanitation programs is their real focus. "Our goal for these programs is for people to be able to feel safe 100% of the time," Huemiller continues. "That can't happen when facilities must rely on other companies to come in and sanitize for them—especially when they need cleaning and protection all day, every day. Our programs give teachers, students, management and administrators control of their own environment. Our sanitation programs and protocols can be easily implemented by anyone, anywhere."

The Cleaner Lives Now portfolio of safe and user-friendly products includes an antimicrobial sanitizing spray, powered by Zguard, which is 100% biodegradable, EPA-exempt, FDA GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) and designated by OSHA as a Non-Irritant. "We recommend facilities spray our antimicrobial sanitizer on all surfaces at least once a day," Nicholson advises. "Then they can follow up with our multi-purpose sanitizing and antibacterial wipes where needed throughout the day. We also provide hand sanitizer made with 70% isopropyl alcohol, 3-ply or customizable masks, wall-mounted temp-check thermometers, and a full complement of other deep-cleaning and PPE-related items."

Cleaner Lives Now is currently working with retailers, municipalities, colleges and universities including SMU and a long list of school districts. They recently received a contract with the Duncanville, TX, ISD where Superintended Dr. Mark Smith was awarded Superintendent of the Year in 2019.

