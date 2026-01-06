Cleaning Equipment Trade Association Announces Intent to File Amicus Brief Supporting Legal Challenge to CARB Engine Regulations

ANNA, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleaning Equipment Trade Association (CETA) today announced its intent to file an amicus curiae brief in response to new California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations restricting internal-combustion small off-road engines—rules that directly affect the performance, safety, and feasibility of commercial cleaning equipment.

CETA will support the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) legal challenge to the regulations. "These rules affect more than lawn and garden equipment," said Gus Alexander, President of CETA. "Commercial cleaning equipment has unique power, safety, and runtime requirements that current zero-emission technologies cannot yet meet. Our role is to ensure the Court understands the real-world implications for the businesses that keep America's industrial and commercial facilities safe, clean, and operational."

The amicus brief will provide factual information related to technical feasibility, safety considerations, economic impact, and national supply-chain implications. CETA will coordinate its filing with OPEI's legal counsel.

