Cleaning Robot Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Changing lifestyles & a tech-savvy population to boost growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Cleaning Robot Market - Scope

The cleaning robot market covers the following areas:

Cleaning Robot Market - Drivers & Challenges

The changing lifestyles and a tech-savvy population are some of the key drivers supporting the cleaning robot market growth. Citizens are willing to purchase products that involve the use of advanced technologies in their operation and are helpful in facilitating work, especially time-consuming and repetitive chores like cleaning. Developed countries are demonstrating a high affinity for high-tech gadgets that are effective and can be controlled easily. Moreover, evolving lifestyles and busy schedules leave consumers hard-pressed for time for performing cleaning and mopping tasks. People prefer to utilize their time in social engagements or in productive activities rather than cleaning and mopping. This is further driving the adoption of cleaning robots. Therefore, the deployment of cleaning robots has proved useful in terms of saving human workers from dangers involved in industrial cleaning operations and thereby, driving the market growth.

However, the high cost of cleaning robots is hindering the cleaning robot market growth. The cost of deploying professional cleaning robots is high, owing to the prices of electronic components used in the production of these robots. Also, due to the nature of work and the environment that these robots work in, they need to undergo frequent maintenance. These robots are incapable of self-maintenance, which is a challenge for the kind of operations that they perform. Cleaning robots work in spaces that are hard to reach and cannot be kept under constant observation. The technology to avoid the myriad risk is yet to be incorporated into these robots. Such yet-to-develop factors may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Cleaning Robot Market - Segmentation Analysis

The Cleaning Robot Market is segmented by Type (Personal cleaning robot and Professional cleaning robot) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The cleaning robot market share growth by the personal cleaning robot segment will be significant for revenue generation. Households are the primary end-users of personal cleaning robots in the residential sector. This sector holds significant growth potential for it as vendors have penetrated only one-tenth of the total addressable market. This has led to the increased entry of many new players into the market, including those specializing in consumer electronics products. In addition, the growing trend of online retailing in the residential sector will boost product sales during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

The cleaning robot market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Cleaning Robot Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 21.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd., Cecotec Innovaciones S.L., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Irobot Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Neato Robotics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SharkNinja Operating LLC, and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

