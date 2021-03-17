Cleaning Robot Market worth $24.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Cleaning Robot Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type (Professional, Personal), Product (Floor Cleaning, Lawn Cleaning, Pool Cleaning, Window Cleaning), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Cleaning Robot Market size is projected to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 8.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing labor cost, innovation, coupled with modernization in the field of robotics are among the factors driving the growth of the cleaning robot market.

Professional cleaning segment to projected to register higher CAGR between 2021 to 2026

Manual cleaning of carpets and floors in commercial spaces, such as shopping malls and corporate offices, is a time-consuming job. This has led to the operators of the commercial spaces opting for an automated cleaning system. COVID-19 has further forced commercial space operators to curb human contact and follow social distancing norms while also undertaking cleaning processes on the premises. These initiatives will play a key role in driving the adoption of professional cleaning robots during the forecast period.

Floor robot segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2021

In 2021, floor robot segment is expected to hold the largest share of the cleaning robot market. The dominance can be attributed to shift in customer needs toward smart home appliances coupled with a rise in labor costs in developed countries. Also, an increased potential for AI-powered cleaning robots from emerging urban middle-class households in developing countries and from commercial applications will offer newer business opportunities for the floor-cleaning robot vendors.

By application, healthcare application is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

With an increasing awareness about Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), there has been a rise in emphasis on hospital hygiene, followed by an improvement in patient care. These factors are key to the growth of the cleaning robot market for the healthcare application. Technological advancements in robots at healthcare facilities have also increased significantly in the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue through to 2026.

By region, cleaning robot market in APAC is estimated to grow at highest CAGR throughout the forecast period

The cleaning robot market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High disposable income in countries such as South Korea and Japan is playing an important role in the growth of the cleaning robot market. E-commerce platforms selling cleaning robot products are also helping the market to grow in technologically advanced countries such as India and China. The increasing adoption of cleaning robots and the influx of global players, along with the emergence of native players, are helping the market to grow swiftly in APAC.

iRobot (US), Ecovacs Robotics (China), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Xiaomi (China), Roborock (China), SharkNinja (US), Neato Robotics (US), Cecotec Innovaciones (Spain), and Panasonic (Japan) are a few key companies operating in the cleaning robot market.

