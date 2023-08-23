Cleaning Services Market to be Worth $616.98 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cleaning services market is anticipated to reach USD 616.98 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid urbanization, government initiatives to promote hygiene, opening of workspaces, hectic schedules, rising geriatric population, and development of the middle class are factors pushing the markets. According to a blog by Onedesk published in August 2022, as of 2021, there were 1,063,988 cleaning services companies in the U.S., up 5.7% from 2020.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Floor care dominated the markets in 2022 owing to frequent cleaning and maintenance to maintain their appearance and safety. Floors require regular maintenance, such as buffing, stripping, and waxing, which creates a recurring revenue from this segment. Additionally, floors are among the most frequently used surfaces in any building, so keeping them clean and well-maintained is essential

Hospitality end use is anticipated to witness highest growth rate over the forecast period. The hospitality industry is a large and growing market, with a high demand for cleaning services. This creates significant opportunities for cleaning service providers to offer their services to hotels, resorts, and other hospitality businesses

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Rapidly growing economies, large population, urbanization, increasing awareness about hygiene, and rising standards of living are major factors that will fuel the market in this region. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased awareness of the importance of hygiene, which has led to an increased demand for cleaning services in this region

Read full market research report with ToC, "Cleaning Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Window Cleaning, Vacuuming, Floor Care), By End-use (Residential, Commercial Spaces), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Cleaning Services Market Growth & Trends

Governments have launched campaigns to promote cleanliness and hygiene among the public, which has led to increased demand for cleaning services among individuals and businesses. Various departments of the U.S. government for instance have undertaken initiatives to address the challenge to reduce plastic pollution. National Recycling Strategy, Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) program, WasteWise Program, and Trash Free Waters are some key programs launched to solve this problem.

The need for cleaning services has also increased due to the new health and safety protocols that companies are implementing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies are now required to provide a safe and healthy work environment for their employees, which includes regular cleaning and disinfecting of shared spaces. Additionally, the hybrid work model has also led to an increase in demand for residential cleaning services due to lack of time attributed to working from home. A blog by Zippia revealed around 74% of companies in U.S. are planning to to implement a permanent hybrid work model.

Moreover, certifications and licenses are important in the cleaning services business as they help to demonstrate to clients that the company is qualified and has the necessary knowledge and skills to provide high-quality services. Cleaning Industry Management Standard Certification, Occupational Safety and Health Administration Training, Institute of Inspection, GS-42, Cleaning and Restoration Certification, are some standards in this industry followed by market players like ServiceMaster Clean, Vanguard Cleaning Systems, and Stanley Steemer, likely favoring the adoption of cleaning services among consumers.

Furthermore, the growing old age population is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Older adults may have specific needs related to their health, such as the use of specialized cleaning products or techniques to reduce the risk of infection. As people age, they may have difficulty performing household chores and maintaining a clean living environment. According to the World Health Organization, the population is ageing at a much faster rate than in the past. Moreover, by 2030, 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or over.

Cleaning Services Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 392.05 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 616.98 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Cleaning Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cleaning services market based on type, end-use, and region:

Cleaning Services Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Window Cleaning

Vacuuming

Floor Care

Maid Services

Carpet & Upholstery

Others

Cleaning Services Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Residential

Commercial Spaces

Institutional

Government

Healthcare Facilities

Hospitality

Aviation

Others

Cleaning Services Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players in the Cleaning Services Market

ABM Industries Inc.

The Service Master Company, LLC

CleanNet

Anago Cleaning Systems

Aramark Corporation

Sodexo

Jani-King Inc.

Stanley Steemer International, Inc.

ChemDry

Pritchard Industries Inc.

