Sustainability trailblazer takes bold steps to eliminate single-use plastic waste with the introduction of their powerful formulas in refillable aluminum bottles.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleancult is once again breaking through barriers in the charge toward mainstream adoption of sustainable cleaning by adding a new member to the cult of clean. This month, they are launching dish soaps, all-purpose cleaners, and hand soaps in refillable aluminum bottles. These will be the first-ever filled and ready-to-use aluminum bottles in the dish soap and all-purpose cleaner categories in mass market retail. The refillable aluminum line pairs with Cleancult's game-changing 100% recyclable paper-based refill cartons to remove 90% of plastic waste from cleaning rituals.

Cleaning Up the Cleaning Aisle: Cleancult Debuts Ready-to-Use Home Care Products Packaged in Aluminum Bottles at Walmart and Albertsons

"We understand ease, convenience and access are key in converting more people to no-plastic fanatics," noted Cleancult's CEO and Co-Founder, Ryan Lupberger. "We are excited to expand our relationship with Walmart and now partner with Albertsons to bring plastic waste alternatives to their shoppers as part of their own healthy planet and people initiatives."

Doubling down on "refill over landfill," Cleancult is bringing their almighty all-purpose cleaners and dish soaps in refillable aluminum bottles to select Walmart stores across the country where their patented paper-based refill cartons are sold. The new Walmart lineup is under $5.00 and includes a 16 fl. oz. Dish Soap and 16 fl. oz. All Purpose Cleaner in the brand's heavenly Lemon Verbena and Wild Lavender scents and are meant to be refilled and reused for eternity.

With the addition of the aluminum line, Cleancult is establishing a partnership with Albertsons Companies by bringing their ready-to-use 12 fl. oz. Hand Soaps and refill cartons in Lemon Verbena and Wild Lavender to approximately 2,000 stores nationwide. Not only do the eternal bottles look divine on any countertop, but they can be refilled, reused and reborn time and time again.

"At Albertsons, we're continually looking for opportunities to expand our sustainable product selection and reduce unnecessary packaging, which is why we're thrilled to introduce Cleancult's refillable aluminum hand soaps to our customers," said Suzanne Long, Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer for Albertsons Companies. "Together, we can make a difference in the communities we serve and the planet we share."

With less than 5% of the plastic made in the U.S. reaching recycling, it takes the joint efforts of Cleancult and sustainable retail stewards, Walmart and Albertsons, to democratize circularity. The two retail collaborations drive Cleancult's vision to reduce plastic waste on-shelf; while encouraging sustainable cleaning adoption without changing behavior or compromising on efficacy or price. With this new retail network–which takes the brand to 70,000 points of distribution–Cleancult is perfectly poised to lead the charge in sustainable home and personal care.

Cleancult's eternal aluminum line is available in-store and online at Walmart and Albertsons and can also be found at www.Cleancult.com and www.Amazon.com .

About Cleancult

Launched in 2019, Cleancult is tackling the household cleaning industry's dirtiest secret, plastic waste. Cleancult is the first company in the world to successfully package soaps and detergents in patented 100% recyclable paper-based cartons. This innovative system prioritizes refilling over landfilling with paper-based cartons and eternal aluminum bottles that can be filled again and again. This cleaning system reduces single-use plastic waste created from home cleaning routines by 90%. Premiering the first-ever ready-to-use aluminum bottles in the dish soap and all-purpose cleaner categories in mass-market retail, Cleancult's powerfully formulated hand soaps also join the aluminum lineup.

Featuring heaven-scented essential oils and biodegradable ingredients, Cleancult is creating a wave of no-plastic fanatics by making sustainability easy and accessible. Beyond the box, Cleancult's entire product portfolio is Plastic Neutral Certified by rePurpose Global and is a proud partner of U.S. Plastic Pacts, How2Recycle and Sustainable Packaging Coalition. Crowned a Giga-Guru by Walmart, the accolade recognizes the brand's sustainable impact and contribution to Project Gigaton™. In addition to recognition for its efforts to protect the planet, Good Housekeeping confirms the effective power inside the cartons, with its Laundry Detergent Refills winning the 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Award.

With over 70,000 points of distribution, Cleancult is available online and at Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, Amazon and more. Discover more about Cleancult at www.cleancult.com . Some cults are toxic. Not us. Follow us @ Cleancult .

