clean.io Adds Key Hire to Growing Leadership Team

Danielle comes to clean.io with over two decades of experience driving go-to-market strategy, hyper-growth and product innovation for private equity businesses, and penetrating new markets in SaaS, AdTech, and eCommerce. Prior to joining clean.io, she was Chief Revenue Officer at Whitebox and held senior positions at Verizon Media, Millennial Media, and CoreStar Financial Group.

"Danielle will help fuel our expansion into e-commerce with the launch of cleanCART," said clean.io CEO Matt Gillis. "Her vast experience in both advertising technology and ecommerce, along with her proven track record as a revenue leader, will help us achieve our aggressive growth goals. There couldn't be a more perfect fit for someone to lead our revenue team as we enter this new chapter than Danielle. It's a true privilege to work alongside her."

As CRO, Danielle will identify new market opportunities and oversee the performance, strategy, and alignment of clean.io's sales, channel and business development teams.

"I am thrilled to be joining the clean.io team," said Repetti. "The company is reinventing the way that businesses approach how they engage with their users, customers, and audiences in the digital world, and the value we can bring to customers is unparalleled."

With the launch of cleanCART, clean.io is pioneering a new category called digital engagement security that gives businesses the ability to safeguard their user experiences, preserve revenue and margins, and protect their brand and relationship with their users by controlling the third party code that executes on their sites.

About clean.io

Since 2017, cleanAD has helped publishers and advertising platforms protect their revenue and user experience by blocking malicious ads in real time on more than 7 million websites around the world.

Now in private beta and launching in March 2021, cleanCART will be the first solution that allows online retailers to prevent coupon extensions from auto-injecting discount codes at checkout.

Everyone in the digital economy wins when businesses and their customers have a safe and trustworthy way to interact online. At clean.io, our mission is to build a solid foundation for a sustainable digital future by empowering businesses to protect their points of digital engagement.

clean.io is backed by leading venture capital firms including Tribeca Venture Partners, Real Ventures, Inner Loop Capital and Grit Capital Partners.

