clean.io and Kargo Partner to Combat Malvertising for the Mobile Advertising Ecosystem

BALTIMORE, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- clean.io, the rapidly emerging global leader in malvertising prevention for publishers and platforms, and Kargo , the leader in mobile advertising, today announced a partnership aimed at preserving publisher revenue while ensuring the mobile ads delivered via the Kargo platform are free from malware.

Kargo's mission is to help publishers drive more yield from their properties while creating mobile ad experiences that serve their audiences and respect their brands. As the programmatic ecosystem becomes increasingly complex, so has the task of detecting and blocking malicious ads.

Kargo's integration of clean.io's behavioral and deterministic detection and blocking solution, cleanAD, delivers full scale, set-it-and-forget-it protection for all of the publishers within the Kargo network, and advances Kargo's objectives of fighting fraud and delivering quality experiences in premium environments.

"The programmatic advertising ecosystem is built on trust. Premium publishers rely on Kargo to deliver safe, high quality mobile ads in order to maximize monetization and safeguard end-users," said Matt Gillis, CEO of clean.io. "Our technology offers the most sophisticated buyers of anti-malware technology like Kargo an additional layer of protection for both their publishers and buyers."

"Creating a successful advertising experience requires us to always be at the forefront of campaign quality best practices. Partnering with clean.io is an exciting addition to our existing robust safety measures, delivering additional malware protection to our family of premier publishers and their audiences," said Michael Shaughnessy, COO of Kargo.

About clean.io

clean.io is a digital engagement security company that helps brands protect their revenue and user experience by controlling the third party code that executes on their website. Our product cleanAD is the most effective approach for controlling malicious ads for publishers and advertising platforms. To learn more, visit www.clean.io .

About Kargo

Kargo is the leader in creating mobile advertising experiences that elevate brands and motivate consumers. Our advertising partners fill the ranks of the Fortune 500 and our invitation-only editorial marketplace sets the standard for quality and reach, including 100% of all U.S. smartphone users. With a focus on innovation, our creative team designs exclusive new ad formats that drive breakthrough performance and win industry awards. Kargo is 250 diverse employees strong with offices in NYC, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Auckland, Sydney and Singapore.

