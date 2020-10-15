clean.io Partners with Index Exchange to Expand Malvertising Protection for Publishers & Consumers

BALTIMORE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- clean.io , the rapidly emerging global leader in malvertising prevention for publishers and platforms, and Index Exchange , one of the world's largest independent ad exchanges, today announced a partnership that further ensures the ad exchange's existing commitment to combating malvertising on behalf of publishers and consumers.

As Index Exchange continues to scale its omnichannel capabilities, it's become increasingly important to stay several steps ahead of bad actors in the programmatic ecosystem. The company's integration of clean.io's behavioral and deterministic detection and blocking solution, cleanAD, delivers new levels of protection with confidence, no matter the channel.

"The advertising ecosystem must prioritize a proactive approach to the prevention of malware in order to safeguard end-users and facilitate clean, safe platforms where publishers and advertisers can efficiently transact," said Matt Gillis, CEO of clean.io. "Our technology offers early adopters of anti-malware technology like Index Exchange an additional layer of protection for both their publishers and buyers in order to maintain an open-yet-safe programmatic ecosystem."

The integration with clean.io ultimately advances Index Exchange's ability to deliver the cleanest demand possible for publishers.

"We're continuing to invest in solutions that protect and secure the exchange from bad actors. We always want to uplevel our security measures, especially as malvertisers become increasingly sophisticated," said Mike McNeeley, VP of Product at Index Exchange. "This integration further ensures we can deliver clean, protected demand to our publisher partners on a global scale, safeguarding their end-users and revenue."

About clean.io

clean.io is an innovative cybersecurity company that protects publishers, platforms, advertisers, enterprises, and others from unauthorized and/or malicious JavaScript executing prohibited functions in JavaScript. Visit clean.io at www.clean.io .

About Index Exchange

Index Exchange is a global advertising marketplace where premium digital media companies sell their ad impressions with accountability and in real-time. Built on the pillars of neutrality, openness, and the most reliable technology, Index is the ad exchange that media companies trust. With no other business interests to divide its attention, Index's sole focus remains on connecting media companies with premium demand at massive scale. Visit Index Exchange at www.indexexchange.com or @indexexchange.

SOURCE clean.io

