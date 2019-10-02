clean.io signs agreement with Xandr

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- clean.io, the rapidly emerging leader in malvertising prevention for publishers and platforms, today announced an agreement with Xandr, AT&T's advanced advertising and analytics company, to help power malvertising prevention across its marketplace. Through this agreement, Xandr will adopt clean.io's technology to protect publishers, end-users and advertisers from the harmful effects of malicious ads.

"By implementing the clean.io solution over the course of 2019, Xandr is reaffirming its commitment to deliver the safest and cleanest demand to its publisher partners globally," said Matt Gillis, CEO of clean.io. "We are thrilled to support Xandr's commitment to ad quality in order to maintain a safe, yet open programmatic ecosystem."

Malvertisers have become increasingly sophisticated in the techniques they use to evade detection and perpetrate harm on publishers and consumers. Bad actors have eclipsed the ability of classic malvertising techniques such as static analysis, sandboxes, prediction models and block lists, to effectively remediate the issue. clean.io's technology offers publishers and platforms the benefit of truly superior effectiveness that fundamentally changes the economic incentives of malvertising.

"The advertising ecosystem must advance the prevention of fraud and malware in order to protect end consumers and offer clean, safe marketplaces to publishers and advertisers," said Steve Truxal, Vice President, Product Management, Xandr. "By combining our proprietary tools and processes with those of clean.io, Xandr is well-positioned to lead a change in the economic incentives associated with malvertising and, as a result, preserve and protect the consumer experience."

clean.io is an innovative cyber security company that protects publishers, platforms, advertisers, enterprises and others from unauthorized and/or malicious code executing prohibited functions in JavaScript.

