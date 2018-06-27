CleanItSupply.com finishes second to Staples in a recent ranking of the top 50 B2B janitorial/sanitation eCommerce sites

While Staples ranked as the top overall "jan/san" eCommerce site, industry innovator CleanItSupply.com was a close second, earning a "Superior" grade in functionality, appearance and marketing strategy. Despite enormous marketing and advertising spends, Staples.com outpaced CleanItSupply.com on only one metric: reach.

Key findings included:

74% of B2B buyers research products online before purchasing

76% of B2B buyers say that ease of finding information is a top factor in satisfaction

57% of B2B buying decisions are made prior to engaging with a sales team

CleanItSupply.com Founder Dan Dillon said, "We are thrilled and honored to have received a 'Superior' rating in Apruve's annual industry rankings. We've always been dedicated to building an eCommerce business that delivers the highest quality products at the best possible prices, and an experience that's fast and efficient. Earning the trust of millions of Americans is our best and most appreciated reward, it's also gratifying that respected industry analysts recognize our efforts on our customers' behalf."

Rich Hebert, CEO of CleanItSupply.com added, "eCommerce in the B2B world is still formative and evolving; our team works tirelessly in pursuit of Dan Dillon's vision to provide an extraordinary online experience for our buyers. Building on Dan's jan/san vertical market expertise, we're continuously expanding our portfolio of products as we strive to be a full-service provider of key supplies to businesses and their employees."

About CleanItSupply.com

CleanItSupply.com (CIS) is national e-retailer of cleaning, janitorial, food service and office supplies. Our commitment to growing a comprehensive product offering and providing customers with an extraordinary online shopping experience, reasonably-priced products, fast delivery, and excellent customer service has led to continuous growth since 2007. CIS's success has been driven by investments in leading technologies, infrastructure and customer care.

