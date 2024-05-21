Cleanleaf Energy Signs largest contract to date - 350MW Utility-Scale Projects in Georgia and Pennsylvania

DALLAS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleanleaf Energy, formerly Borrego O&M, a leader in renewable energy operations and maintenance (O&M) services, is thrilled to announce the signing of new utility-scale projects totaling 350 megawatts (MW) in Georgia and Pennsylvania. This significant addition boosts Cleanleaf's utility-scale management portfolio, marking a milestone in the company's expansion and commitment to the solar utility market.

Cleanleaf's state-of-the-art Realtime Operations Center (ROC) in Dallas will support the newly acquired projects. The ROC is central to Cleanleaf's dedication to delivering exceptional service and operational support. The center is primed to address client needs promptly, ensuring the highest standards of reliability and performance.

Cleanleaf's CEO, Mikael Backman, expressed enthusiasm about this development, stating, "This achievement underscores our capabilities and readiness to handle more utility-scale projects and the synergies of our large DG footprint in 27 states combined with a growing utility-scale portfolio creates an exciting future for effective, high performing O&M services to the solar industry. We are excited about the future and our role in making the energy transition a permanent reality."

Heelstone Renewable Energy commended Cleanleaf's capabilities. A representative from the leadership team remarked, "We did our homework, and Cleanleaf stood out with the most advanced and competitive services. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship on these and future projects."

Cleanleaf's commitment to excellence is further exemplified through its GRIDInsite customer portal, which provides clients with an intuitive interface for real-time service updates and reporting. "Our GRID technology platform underscores Cleanleaf's promise to deliver not just services but also trust and transparency in every project engagement," stated Gregory Shambo, Cleanleaf's VP of O&M and Business Development.

About Cleanleaf Energy

Cleanleaf Energy is at the forefront of providing innovative O&M solutions in the renewable energy sector. With a growing portfolio of utility-scale and C&I projects and a commitment to excellence, Cleanleaf is dedicated to enhancing the performance and reliability of solar energy systems across the United States.

SOURCE Cleanleaf Energy