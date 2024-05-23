CLEANLIFE® Acquires the Low-Voltage Lighting Technology of ATX LED Consultants, Inc. to Become Worldwide Leader in Direct Current Lighting and Controls

CLEVELAND, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEANLIFE®, a leading provider of highly customized LED lighting solutions and smart home technology, has acquired ATX LED technology. Based in Austin, TX, ATX LED was founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur, engineer and inventor, Murray Freeman. Thanks to superior technology, Freeman's boundless energy and a following built up through appearances on podcasts and in YouTube videos, ATX has become a well-renowned name in the custom home market.

ATX LED Logo Murray Freeman, Dennis Nameth and Justin Miller ship the first ATX order from CLEANLIFE®'s warehouse. Justin Miller and Murray Freeman shake hands in front of CLEANLIFE®'s World Headquarters.

"People like to joke that I reinvented the light bulb. But even with that accomplishment, it's hard for inventors my age to find partners and to get investment. After meeting up earlier this year with CLEANLIFE® and working together during the Builder's Show, I knew I had found the right partners who shared the same vision and goals as me," says Freeman.

Founded by Justin Miller in 2011 while studying abroad in Asia, CLEANLIFE® has grown from its humble beginnings of selling eco-friendly LED lights for vending machines into a global joint-venture enterprise. The company provides engineering expertise, product design services and LED technology into a multitude of industries around the world for clients such as Amazon, Exxon Mobil Corporation, GE Lighting, Hilton, Home Depot, IHG, Lowes, Marriott International, Microsoft, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Walmart Inc., Wendy's, Wynn Resorts and other Fortune 500 businesses.

This acquisition is part of the CLEANLIFE®'s commitment to its trademarked phrase, Finding a Better Way®. Combining the strengths of CLEANLIFE® with the strengths of ATX LED will create a synergistic force that will help change the lighting industry in the United States for the better, according to Justin Miller. "This partnership will push the limits of LED technology. Some of the advantages of this new system are greater energy efficiency and flicker-free lighting with perfectly smooth dimming and color tuning. Not to mention that the environmental impact is reduced even further due to the wiring requirements for the system using significantly less copper."

"I am thrilled about our partnership with ATX, a leading low voltage lighting solution company," said Dennis Nameth, Vice President of Business Development and newly appointed General Manager of ATX LED. "By combining ATX's expertise in controls and electrical systems with CLEANLIFE®'s top-tier manufacturing capabilities, we are poised to become the foremost lighting manufacturer for Limited Energy Lighting Solutions in the residential and multifamily markets. Limited Energy lighting is not only safer, more efficient and eco-friendly, but also more cost-effective compared to traditional solutions. This collaboration marks a bright future for CLEANLIFE® and a more sustainable world."

About CLEANLIFE®

Founded in 2011 in Cleveland, Ohio, CLEANLIFE®'s mission is "Finding a Better Way®" to illuminate the world with a focus on LED lighting as a cleaner, more versatile, and more energy-efficient alternative to traditional lighting. Our IoT division, CLEANLIFE® Smart, is developing connected lighting technologies that create productive, comfortable and healthy living environments. CLEANLIFE® Smart Lighting products allow consumers to control lighting and other aspects of their home with their smart devices for a truly personalized lighting experience. Our decorative lighting division, UltraLux® Lighting, is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of high-end, energy-efficient LED light fixtures and vintage-style LED light bulbs for the consumer and residential markets.

For more information, please visit www.cleanlife.com.

About ATX LED

ATX LED was founded in October 2016. ATX LED provides lighting for new home construction, replacing 120vac traditional wiring with low voltage direct current under NEC 2023 code. We re-invented the light bulb. Replacing 14 gauge wire with 18 gauge, saves costs and bulk, and operating with DC saves energy, eliminates micro AC-DC converters that fail and allows perfect dimming. All of this combines for a more human centric lighting experience. CLEANLIFE® acquired ATX LED technology in 2024 to create a true powerhouse of LVDC solutions.

