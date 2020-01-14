CLEANLIFE LED Named to both the Inc 5000 and Weatherhead 100 for 3rd Year in a Row

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanLife LED, an LED lighting manufacturer headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, has been named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row as one of the fastest growing private companies in America. The companies on this prestigious list represent the most successful small and midsized businesses in America.

The Inc. 5000 list ranks privately-owned businesses based on the past three years of revenue and represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— the independently-owned small and midsized businesses.

CLEANLIFE LED has seen 133 percent growth over the last three years and was ranked as the 17th fastest growing company in Cleveland.

CleanLife has also been named to the 2019 Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead 100 Upstart list for the third year in a row. CleanLife was ranked as the 9th fastest growing company in the Northeast Ohio area.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have made the Inc 5000 and Weatherhead 100 three years in a row," said Justin Miller, CLEANLIFE Founder and CEO. "We hit a triple this year and are looking forward to a grand slam in 2020! These accolades just serve as further proof of all of the hard work that our team here at CLEANLIFE continues to put in day in and day out."

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

At Weatherhead, the mission is to develop transformational ideas and outstanding leaders for the advancement of business and society. Weatherhead 100 companies are the embodiment of this pursuit. For more than 30 years, they've recognized the accomplishments of the region's fastest-growing companies across Northeast Ohio.

CLEANLIFE LED is a global-leader in custom designed LED lighting manufacturing and power supply solutions for the commercial, residential, outdoor sign and OEM markets. For more information please visit www.cleanlifeled.com.

