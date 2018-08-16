CLEANLIFE LED Ranked #1 Fastest Growing Manufacturer in the City of Cleveland by Inc. Magazine 2nd Year in a Row

CLEVELAND, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEANLIFE LED, an LED lighting manufacturer headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, has been named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row as one of the fastest growing private companies in America. The companies on this prestigious list represent the most successful small and midsized businesses in America.

"It is a great achievement to not only be on the list once, but now twice. We can't thank our employees, our customers, and our partners enough; without them this would have not been achievable," says Justin Miller, CLEANLIFE LED Founder and CEO. "We are delighted to announce that we were named the fastest growing manufacturer in Cleveland and the fifth fastest growing manufacturer in all of Ohio."

The Inc. 5000 list ranks privately-owned businesses based on the past three years of revenue and represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— the independently-owned small and midsized businesses. CLEANLIFE LED has seen 157 percent growth over the last three years and was ranked as the 17th fastest growing company in Cleveland.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media



Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

About CLEANLIFE LED



CLEANLIFE LED is a global-leader in custom designed LED lighting manufacturing and power supply solutions for the commercial, residential, outdoor sign and OEM markets. For more information please visit www.cleanlifeled.com.

