Cleanlogic Announces Inaugural Holiday Gift Guide Highlighting Brands with Purpose

Curated collection spotlights mission-driven brands empowering communities, supporting inclusivity, and creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

AUDUBON, Pa., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Cleanlogic is proud to announce the launch of their first-ever Holiday Gift Guide. The guide highlights mission-driven brands dedicated to creating a more inclusive and compassionate world—ideal for those who are looking for gifts that also give back.

Cleanlogic has become a leader in championing people of all abilities; through their "Purchase to Employ" initiative, they provide meaningful employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities, an effort born from their founders' personal experiences.

Cleanlogic Gift That Give Back Cleanlogic Holiday Gift Guide

The guide offers a thoughtfully curated collection that emphasizes quality and purpose. From self-care products and lifestyle essentials to cozy home accents, each item in the guide aligns with Cleanlogic's dedication to inclusivity and being "really good people, who make a really good product, that gets you really clean."

The guide features:

Beauty & Self-Care: Including Cleanlogic's own Dual-Texture Facial Buffers that support their employment initiatives, Guide Beauty's accessible makeup tools, and Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, contributing to mental wellness resources.

Including Cleanlogic's own Dual-Texture Facial Buffers that support their employment initiatives, Guide Beauty's accessible makeup tools, and Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, contributing to mental wellness resources. Home & Lifestyle: With options like Bombas socks (which donate a pair to homeless shelters for every pair purchased), Bitty & Beau's Coffee (employing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities), and Two Blind Brothers' knit cap (100% of profits support blindness research).

"We wanted to put together a gift guide that gives shoppers an easy way to find and choose brands with strong missions," said Isaac Shapiro, Cleanlogic's co-founder and CEO. "A lot of people are looking for these kinds of brands, but don't always know where to find them. So we took the heavy lifting out of sourcing impactful or sustainable brands; every brand and item in this guide reflects our own values."

As American holiday spending is expected to approach $1 trillion in 2024, Cleanlogic encourages shoppers to make their dollars count by choosing gifts that give back. This guide offers a unique opportunity to support brands making a difference, underscoring that, when we shop with intention, every gift can help create a brighter, more inclusive world.

About Cleanlogic

Cleanlogic is a pioneering company in the skincare and bath products industry, dedicated to enhancing personal care experiences with high-quality and accessible bath tools. Founded by Isaac Shapiro and Mike Ghesser, Cleanlogic is committed to inclusivity, with a focus on designing products that cater to a diverse range of customers. Through their "Purchase to Employ" initiative, Cleanlogic aims to significantly reduce the unemployment rate among people with disabilities. Their products are available at major retailers like Walmart, Nordstrom, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Markets, HEB, and more. For more information, visit www.cleanlogic.com.

Media Contact:

Blair Huddy, Founder & CEO, Hudson Davis Communications

805-657-8674

[email protected]

SOURCE Cleanlogic