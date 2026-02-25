Cleanlogic Announces Launch at Target, Expanding Accessible, High-Performance Bath Tools Across Stores and Online

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cleanlogic, a leader in innovative and accessible personal care products, is proud to announce its launch at Target, bringing its thoughtfully designed bath tools to approximately 300 stores nationwide and on Target.com.

The launch will feature four high-performance products designed for everyday wellness:

Exfoliating Soap Saver: A reusable soap saver with a textured surface that removes dead skin cells and extends the life of bar soap, leaving skin smoother and healthier.





A reusable soap saver with a textured surface that removes dead skin cells and extends the life of bar soap, leaving skin smoother and healthier. Exfoliating Stretch Cloth: A stretchy exfoliating cloth that expands up to three times the size of a standard washcloth, effectively cleaning hard-to-reach areas and leaving skin soft and smooth.





A stretchy exfoliating cloth that expands up to three times the size of a standard washcloth, effectively cleaning hard-to-reach areas and leaving skin soft and smooth. Sport Large Body Exfoliator: A body scrubber designed to remove dirt, oil, and impurities from pores, delivering a deep clean and smooth, refreshed skin.





A body scrubber designed to remove dirt, oil, and impurities from pores, delivering a deep clean and smooth, refreshed skin. Sport High Performance Mesh Sponge: A looped mesh sponge that creates rich lather for full-body cleansing, while helping reduce soap scum and buildup on the sponge.

"Partnering with Target is a major milestone for Cleanlogic," said Isaac Shapiro, CEO and co-founder. "We've always aimed to make personal care products that are high-quality, functional, and accessible to everyone. By bringing our products to Target, we can reach more people at home and make their self-care routines easier and more enjoyable."

Cleanlogic's products are designed with inclusivity in mind, ensuring they are practical, ergonomic, and effective for all users. The Target launch reflects the company's ongoing mission to combine innovation with social responsibility, creating products that make everyday life cleaner, simpler, and more accessible.

"Accessibility and quality go hand-in-hand at Cleanlogic," Shapiro added. "We're proud that these products will now be available to millions of Target shoppers across the country, providing tools that support wellness and independence in everyday routines."

The Target launch builds on Cleanlogic's track record of delivering thoughtfully engineered products to major retailers, while remaining dedicated to inclusive hiring practices and community impact.

About Cleanlogic

Cleanlogic is a pioneering company in the skincare and bath products industry, dedicated to enhancing personal care experiences with high-quality and accessible bath tools. Founded by Isaac Shapiro and Mike Ghesser, Cleanlogic is committed to inclusivity, with a focus on designing products that cater to a diverse range of customers. Through their "Purchase to Employ" initiative, Cleanlogic aims to significantly reduce the unemployment rate among people with disabilities. Their products are available at major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Markets, HEB, and more. For more information, visit www.cleanlogic.com .

PR Contact:

Melander Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Cleanlogic