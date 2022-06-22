CleanRobotics Launches Major Rebrand to Support Strategic Vision and Growth Plans

The technology startup unveils new visual identity and the next generation of TrashBot Zero.

LONGMONT, Colo., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanRobotics has undergone a complete brand refresh. Driven by the launch of the next generation of their flagship product, TrashBot Zero, they are entering a new chapter focused on clean data to empower a zero-waste future.

"We're so excited about the latest TrashBot Zero," said Charles Yhap, CleanRobotics' CEO. "As we move to the next phase of the company's growth, we're updating our look and feel to align with the values that drive us. People come to us for the innovative technologies we've built around zero waste and a circular economy; But stay for the data-driven insights we can provide to advance recycling and composting programs."