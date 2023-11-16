Cleanroom Apparels Market to grow by USD 149.53 million from 2023-2028; Asia to account for 56% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cleanroom apparels market size is expected to grow by USD 149.53 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is categorized by Type (Reusable and Disposable), End-user (Medical, Semiconductor, and Others), and Geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and the Rest of World (ROW)). Geo EXPLAINATION. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cleanroom Apparels Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Aramark, Berkshire Corp., CliniMed Holdings Ltd., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Contec Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dycem Ltd., Foamtec International WCC, High Tech Conversions Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Micronclean Ltd., Micronova Manufacturing Inc., STERIS Plc., Terra Universal Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Valutek Inc.

3M Co: The company offers cleanroom apparel such as 3M disposable chemical protective coverall safety workwear 4565 BLK XXL.

Cleanroom Apparels Market: Segmentation Analysis

The reusable segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors including the demand from the semiconductor and electronics industries. This type of apparel is generally manufactured using a blend of polyester-based fabrics and Tyvek.

Cleanroom Apparels Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Growing investment in fabrication facilities

Demand for consumer electronics driving the growth of the semiconductor industry

Growing use of automotive electronics

The growing use of automotive electronics drives the cleanroom apparel market. The improvised comfort of drivers and passengers has boosted the use of automobiles over the years. These modern automobiles use GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, adaptive cruise control, and electronic control to boost their demand in the market.

Trend

What are the key data covered in this cleanroom apparels market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cleanroom apparels market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the cleanroom apparels market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cleanroom apparels market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cleanroom apparels market vendors.

