Cleanroom Consumables Market to Reach $6.65 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Cleanroom Consumables Market by Product (Cleanroom Personal Protective Products and Cleanroom Cleaning Products), Application (Medical, Drug Manufacturing, and Academic Research & Drug Research), and End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global cleanroom consumables industry was pegged at $3.68 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $6.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in adoption of cleanroom consumables in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, increase in health concerns, strict regulations by regulatory authorities, and upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks drive the growth of the global cleanroom consumables market. However, complicated nature of stringent regulatory norms and environmental biohazards owing to disposable cleanroom consumables impede the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging markets are anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the global cleanroom consumables market. The need for cleanroom consumables has increased due to the growing necessity to maintain a contamination-free environment while collecting samples and testing suspected COVID-19 cases.

Furthermore, increased R&D activities to develop COVID-19 vaccines have prompted pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses to invest heavily in the cleanroom consumables market in order to maintain a contamination-free environment.

The cleanroom personal protective products segment held the lion's share in 2020-

Based on product, the cleanroom personal protective products segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global cleanroom consumables market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in awareness regarding hygiene to avoid transmission of pathogens in healthcare facilities and rise in concern of government authorities over the health and safety of workers. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.9% by 2030. The report also includes an analysis of the cleanroom cleaning products segment.

The drug manufacturing segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on application, the drug manufacturing segment accounted for almost three-fourths of the global cleanroom consumables market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increase in application of cleanroom consumables in drug manufacturing for minimizing human contact and eliminating microbial contamination. In addition, the cleanroom consumables are resistant to chemicals, and produce less particulate material thus driving the growth of the segment. Moreover, the same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.8% by 2030. The report also includes an analysis of medical and academic research and drug research segments.

North America to lead the trail in terms of revenue-

By region, North America, garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global cleanroom consumables market, and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. This is due to stringent regulations regarding the approval of healthcare products in regions such as the U.S., which have led to increased demand for cleanroom consumables. However, the region across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, owing to growing pharmaceutical sector in the region which is the primary demand generator for cleanroom consumables. The report also includes an analysis of Europe and LAMEA segments.

Key players in the industry-

Berkshire Corporation

Ansell

Km Corporation

Contec, Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Texwipe)

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Micronclean

Valutek Inc

Steris Plc

EcoLab Inc.

SOURCE Allied Market Research