Cleanroom Facility Market Worth $103.72 Billion by 2028, Demand Driven by Rapid Advances in Biological Testing - Arizton

17 Oct, 2023, 11:53 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the cleanroom facility market is growing at a CAGR of 8.52% during 2022-2028.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Cleanroom Facility Market"
243 – Tables
126 – Figures
338 – Pages
Cleanroom Facility Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
$103.72 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
$63.50 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
8.52 %
|
Historic Year
|
2018-2021
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Construction Type, Safety Apparel Consumables, Clean Room Equipment, Cleaning Consumables, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Rising Communal Infections
· Rapid Development in Biological Testing
· Rapid Development in the Pharmaceutical Sector
The cleanroom facility market has industry-specific players committed to developing cleanroom equipment. It is also expected that with more favorable financial and technological capabilities, they can invent and launch technologically integrated products, which might threaten their competitors' products and make their products and services non-competitive. The cleanroom facility market has a huge number of manufacturers present in the market. Some companies are industry-focused, while others have a more diverse portfolio. The manufacturing of the cleanrooms, depending upon the class and specification, can be achieved.
Labanco, Kewaunee Scientific, and Clean Air Products dominate the cleanroom facility market. Some companies have over 100 years of experience in the cleanroom facility industry, making them the most seasoned players. The major strategies that have been incorporated to ensure their market share include new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and acquiring certifications for their cleanroom equipment. Certified products hold much higher acceptance levels as they are guaranteed their performance capability and naturally become more reliant and dependable. Many of these players are offering a wide range of products along with a wide range of capacities; this is done to achieve economies of scale and to ensure that their presence in the market is known across all sectors.
Fan Filter Units in Cleanroom Facilities Set to Dominate Market Share, as Air Diffusers Segment Gears Up for Rapid Expansion
Fan filters are standalone units that must be integrated with the cleanrooms to ensure clean air is circulated. These units are integrated with components such as HEPA-Filters fan can control system. These attachments assist in performing the purification process. Furthermore, the fan filter units assist in maintaining a positive room pressure, which reduces contamination risks from potential ceiling bypass. The global fan filter unit's cleanroom facility market by offline distribution channel will reach $6.05 billion in 2028.
Air diffusers are an integral part of the cleanroom ecosystem as they are essential in distributing the clean air the HEPA has filtered filters back into the cleanrooms. Air diffusers play a vital role in the cleanroom ecosystem as they help maintain cleanroom standards. Air diffusers are a part of the HVAC system. Hence propelling the growth of the air diffusers in the cleanroom market in the upcoming years.
Geographical Overview
North America held the most dominant global cleanroom facility market share in 2022. The market in the region is majorly driven by the presence of pharmaceutical, research, and development institutes and laboratories for diagnostic purposes. The US is the major contributor to the cleanroom facility market in the North American region. With the current situation of the COVID-19 virus coming back, the requirement for clean room facilities would once again increase. Furthermore, academic research institutes are also driving the market's growth as universities continuously collaborate with industry in research and development activities. Hence, such activities are propelling the growth of the cleanroom facility market.
Europe is one of the most developed regions globally and has many developed nations. The pharmaceutical sector of Europe is also responsible for advanced therapy medical products such as cell-based and gene therapy. CAR-T cell therapies are one of the leading fields of research in the pharmaceutical sector of Europe; it is estimated to help treat certain blood cancers. Hence, such reasons are propelling the growth of the cleanroom facility market in the region in the upcoming years.
Cleanroom Facility Market Dynamics:
Drivers
High Prevalence of Communicable Diseases
Rapid Advances in Biological Testing
Unprecedented Developments in the Pharmaceutical Sector
Restraints
Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices & Supply Chain Costs
Challenges Associated with Acute Labor Shortage
Opportunities
Growing Investments in R&D Activities
Increasing Requirements for Hygienic Workplaces
Rapid Growth in Technological Development
Vendors
Key Company Profiles
- Labconco
- Kewaunee Scientific
- Esco Lifesciences Group
- Clean Air Products
Other Prominent Vendors
- Clean Room Depot
- Guangzhou Bacclean Tech Co., Ltd.
- Angstrom Technology
- Portafab Corporation
- Colandis Gmbh
- MECART Cleanrooms Inc.
- Simplex Isolation Systems
- Abtech, Inc.
- Modular Cleanrooms Inc.
- Atmos-Tech Industries
- Germfree Laboratories
- Cruma
- Suzhou Antai Airtech Co., Ltd
- Qingdao Haier Biomedical
Market Segmentation
Construction Type
- Standard Dry Wall
- Hard Wall Clean Rooms
- Soft Wall Clean Rooms
- Pass-Through Cabinets
Safety Apparel Consumables
- Gloves
- Coveralls
- Others
Clean Room Equipment
- Fan Filter Units
- HVAC
- Air Diffusers
- Laminar Air Flow & Biosafety Cabinets
- Others
Cleaning Consumables
- Alcohols
- Wipes
- Others
End-User
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Manufacturing Industry
- Research Facilities
- Aerospace Industry
- Others
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- The UAE
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the cleanroom facility market?
What is the growth rate of the global cleanroom facility market?
Which region dominates the global cleanroom facility market share?
What are the significant trends in the cleanroom facility market?
Who are the key players in the global cleanroom facility market?
