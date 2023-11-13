Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market to grow by USD 334.85 million during 2023-2028; Rising investments in the healthcare industry to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cleanroom storage cabinet market size is expected to grow by USD 334.85 million between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by End-user (Medical, Semiconductor, and Others), Type (Stainless steel and Plastic), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market 2024-2028
The rising investments in the healthcare industry drive market growth. The healthcare industry is among the fastest-growing industries globally and is expected to expand considerably during the forecast period. Medical fields, including hospitals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences are the major contributors to the industry. Given all medicines are manufactured within cleanrooms, the demand for new medicines and increased spending on generic drugs will drive the need for cleanrooms. 

Key Higlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the cleanroom storage cabinet market: ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bosio Metal Specialties Inc, Clean Air Products, Clean Room Depot Inc., Clean Rooms International Inc., Cleatech LLC, GMP Technical Solutions Pvt. Ltd., McLennan and Company Filing and Storage Systems Ltd., MRC Systems FZE, Om industries, Palbam AC Ltd., Pure Labs Ltd, Reytek Corp., Sam products Pvt ltd., Stericox India Pvt. Ltd., Takasago Thermal Engineering Co., Ltd., TDI International Inc., Technical Air Products, and Terra Universal Inc.
  • Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 7.47% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The augmented use of medical devices is an emerging cleanroom storage cabinet market trend.
  • Diagnostic medical devices are being increasingly adopted in the pharmaceutical industry because these devices offer therapeutic benefits and are used to measure or monitor the functions of the human body.
  • Furthermore, such devices are designed to diagnose and treat patients and make significant contributions to improving the health of people.

Challenge

  • The growing adoption of robot arms in cleanrooms challenges the cleanroom storage cabinet market.
  • Robot arms are deployed in cleanroom applications across industries.
  • Robot arms are developed by Danish manufacturer Universal Robots, UR3, UR5, and UR10, for use in ISO class 6 cleanrooms in compliance with ISO standard 14644-1.
  • These arms are used in controlled environments, which is likely to pave the way for robots in industrial applications.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

  • The medical segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes various sub-segments, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, life sciences, and hospitals. The growth in the use of cleanrooms in the medical industry globally is paired with the industry's need for high-quality solutions worldwide This drives market growth in the medical segment during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Related Reports:

The chemical storage cabinets market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 571.69 million.

The household laundry care cabinets market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 104.14 million.

Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 334.85 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.47

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

