Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market to grow by USD 334.85 million during 2023-2028; Rising investments in the healthcare industry to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cleanroom storage cabinet market size is expected to grow by USD 334.85 million between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by End-user (Medical, Semiconductor, and Others), Type (Stainless steel and Plastic), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample
The rising investments in the healthcare industry drive market growth. The healthcare industry is among the fastest-growing industries globally and is expected to expand considerably during the forecast period. Medical fields, including hospitals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences are the major contributors to the industry. Given all medicines are manufactured within cleanrooms, the demand for new medicines and increased spending on generic drugs will drive the need for cleanrooms.
Key Higlights:
- The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the cleanroom storage cabinet market: ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bosio Metal Specialties Inc, Clean Air Products, Clean Room Depot Inc., Clean Rooms International Inc., Cleatech LLC, GMP Technical Solutions Pvt. Ltd., McLennan and Company Filing and Storage Systems Ltd., MRC Systems FZE, Om industries, Palbam AC Ltd., Pure Labs Ltd, Reytek Corp., Sam products Pvt ltd., Stericox India Pvt. Ltd., Takasago Thermal Engineering Co., Ltd., TDI International Inc., Technical Air Products, and Terra Universal Inc.
- Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market is fragmented in nature.
- Market to observe 7.47% YOY growth in 2024.
Market Dynamics:
Trend
- The augmented use of medical devices is an emerging cleanroom storage cabinet market trend.
- Diagnostic medical devices are being increasingly adopted in the pharmaceutical industry because these devices offer therapeutic benefits and are used to measure or monitor the functions of the human body.
- Furthermore, such devices are designed to diagnose and treat patients and make significant contributions to improving the health of people.
Challenge
- The growing adoption of robot arms in cleanrooms challenges the cleanroom storage cabinet market.
- Robot arms are deployed in cleanroom applications across industries.
- Robot arms are developed by Danish manufacturer Universal Robots, UR3, UR5, and UR10, for use in ISO class 6 cleanrooms in compliance with ISO standard 14644-1.
- These arms are used in controlled environments, which is likely to pave the way for robots in industrial applications.
The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report
Keg Segments:
- The medical segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes various sub-segments, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, life sciences, and hospitals. The growth in the use of cleanrooms in the medical industry globally is paired with the industry's need for high-quality solutions worldwide This drives market growth in the medical segment during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample
Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2023
Historic period
2018-2022
Forecast period
2024-2028
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%
Market growth 2024-2028
USD 334.85 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
7.47
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
