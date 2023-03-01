Cleanroom Technology Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $6.92 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR 6.38%

DUBLIN, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cleanroom Technology Market: Analysis By Product, By Construction Type, By End User, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cleanroom technology market was valued at US$4.78 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth US$6.92 billion in 2028. 'ISO 1464 41-1' defines a clean area as a specified area in which the concentration of airborne particles is regulated and classified, and which has been appropriately designed and is being operated for regulating the introduction, formation, and deposition of particles in the area.

A cleanroom is a controlled environment in which pollutants such as dust, airborne microbes, and aerosol particles are filtered out to provide the cleanest possible environment. The majority of cleanrooms are used to manufacture products such as pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment.

Thus, cleanroom technology encompasses all technical and operational measures aimed at reducing the risk of product contamination. Cleanrooms can be filtered by HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) air handling units, and temperature is used in some cleanrooms to reduce microbial growth such as viruses, spores, fungi, and bacteria.

With the improvement of individual wealth, consumers start to pay more attention to personal health which leads to increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, hospitals, and medical devices and drives the demand of cleanroom as well. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% over the projected period of 2023-2028.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: One of the key drivers of the market's expansion is the growth in biopharmaceuticals industry. The biopharmaceutical sector has been growing rapidly in recent years, and this growth is driving the demand for cleanroom technology. Cleanroom technology is essential in the biopharmaceutical industry to maintain a controlled and contaminated-free environment during the production and development of biopharmaceutical products. In the biopharmaceutical industry, cleanrooms are used to prevent contamination of sensitive biological materials, such as proteins, viruses, and cells, during production and research.

Cleanrooms also help prevent contamination of biopharmaceutical products during the packaging and storage stages. As the biopharmaceutical sector continues to grow, the demand for cleanrooms and cleanroom technology also increases, leading to growth in the cleanroom technology market. Other significant growth factors of the market include increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing demand from hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, increasing demand for sterile products, stringent regulations in end use industries and advancement in cleanroom technology.

Challenges: However, some challenges are impeding the growth of the market such as high costs associated with cleanrooms and need for specialized personnel. One of the major challenges facing the cleanroom technology market is the high cost associated with the development, design, and maintenance of cleanroom facilities. Cleanroom technology is a complex system that involves several components such as filtration systems, air handling units, laminar flow workstations, gowning systems, and flooring systems. Each of these components is critical to maintaining the controlled environment of a cleanroom and requires specialized materials, equipment, and personnel to be installed, operated, and maintained. This specialization and complexity drive up the cost of cleanroom technology, making it challenging for companies, especially smaller ones, to invest in these systems. The high costs associated with cleanroom technology can limit its adoption, particularly in small-scale operations, and could potentially impede growth in the cleanroom technology market.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to integration of artificial intelligence in cleanroom technology, advancements in filtration technologies in cleanrooms and customized cleanrooms. Customized cleanrooms are a growing trend in the cleanroom technology market due to the increasing demand for specialized and tailored environments that meet specific needs. The trend towards customization has been driven by advancements in cleanroom design and construction, making it easier and more cost-effective to create cleanrooms that are tailored to meet specific needs. Customized cleanrooms are designed to meet the specific requirements of a particular industry or application, whether it is pharmaceutical, biotech, electronics, or another industry. By customizing cleanrooms, companies can achieve a higher level of control over their production processes and reduce the risk of contamination, leading to improved product quality and reduced costs.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

In the initial stages of the pandemic, the spread of the virus led to a slowdown in demand for cleanroom technology as construction and production activities decreased globally. The lockdowns and social distancing measures put in place to control the spread of the virus disrupted the supply chain, leading to delays and disruptions in the delivery of cleanroom products and services.

However, as the pandemic continued, the need for clean and controlled environments for essential and pharmaceutical industries increased during the second half of 2020. The pandemic highlighted the importance of cleanroom technology in preventing the spread of infectious diseases and protecting public health.

This increased demand for cleanroom technology has driven growth in the market. The pharmaceutical and biotech industries, in particular, have seen a surge in demand for cleanroom technology as they ramp up production of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, thus driving the market upwards in 2020.

Moreover, the pandemic has caused a massive demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks, gloves, gowns, and eye protection. This has had a significant impact on the cleanroom technology market.

The post-COVID environment also appears to be fortunate for the market. The cleanroom technology market is expected to benefit from the trend towards automation and digitalization, as companies look to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Automated systems and digital technologies, such as sensors, control systems, and data analysis software, are becoming increasingly common in cleanrooms, and this trend is expected to continue in the post-COVID era.

Competitive Landscape:

Global cleanroom technology market is fragmented in nature, with increasing acquisitions, collaboration, and product launches. Additionally, the companies are also investing in research and development activities to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their products and services.

For instance, Ardmac welcomed Cental to the Ardmac Group in June 2022. Ardmac's ongoing agreement with the US-based Germfree Laboratories to provide prefabricated turnkey modular cleanrooms and biosafety laboratories to the BioPharma and Healthcare sectors throughout Europe would be supported by Cental's manufacturing capability.

The key players in the global cleanroom technology market are:

Azbil Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Exyte Group

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Taikisha Ltd.

Labconco Corporation

Ardmac Ltd.

Abtech, Inc.

Berkshire Corporation

Clean Rooms International, Inc.

Terra Universal Inc

Clean Air Products Inc.

In recent years, the market has witnessed an increase in the number of new entrants, particularly from Asia-Pacific, which has added to the competitive intensity in the market. As a result, established players are focusing on maintaining their market position through continuous improvement of their products and services and by expanding their geographical reach.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Cleanroom Technology Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Cleanroom Technology Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Cleanroom Technology Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Cleanroom Technology Market by Product (Consumable & Equipment)

3.1.4 Global Cleanroom Technology Market by Construction Type (Standard, Hardwall, Softwall & Pass-Through Cabinets)

3.1.5 Global Cleanroom Technology Market by End User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Medical Device Manufacturers, Hospitals and Others)

3.1.6 Global Cleanroom Technology Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)

3.2 Global Cleanroom Technology Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global Cleanroom Technology Market by Product: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Cleanroom Consumable Technology Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Cleanroom Equipment Technology Market by Value

3.3 Global Cleanroom Technology Market: Construction Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Cleanroom Technology Market by Construction Type: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Standard Cleanroom Technology Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Hardwall Cleanroom Technology Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Softwall Cleanroom Technology Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Pass Through Cabinets Cleanroom Technology Market by Value

3.4 Global Cleanroom Technology Market: End User Analysis

3.4.1 Global Cleanroom Technology Market by End User: An Overview

3.4.2 Global Pharmaceutical Industry Cleanroom Technology Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Biotechnology Industry Cleanroom Technology Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Medical Device Manufacturers Cleanroom Technology Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Hospitals Cleanroom Technology Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Other Cleanroom Technology End Users Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Cleanroom Technology Market

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for PPE

5.1.3 Post COVID Scenario



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growth in Biopharmaceuticals Industry

6.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

6.1.3 Growing Demand from Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

6.1.4 Rising Demand for Sterile Products

6.1.5 Stringent Regulations in End Use Industries

6.1.6 Advancements in Cleanroom Technology

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Costs Associated With Cleanrooms

6.2.2 Need for Specialized Personnel

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Cleanroom Technology

6.3.2 Advancements in Filtration Technologies in Cleanrooms

6.3.3 Customized Cleanrooms



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Cleanroom Technology Market Players: Product Offerings



8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rex1i-cleanroom?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets